Mombasa ranked top 5 budget-friendly tourist havens in the world [Prices]

Denis Mwangi

Mombasa City has been ranked among the top 5 global holiday destinations that give tourists value for money.

Mombasa
Mombasa

According to the Holiday Money Report 2023 released by the UK’s Post Office, Mombasa was named as the 4th most cost-effective destination among the 40 global locations which were considered.

The study noted that the cost of tourism has significantly gone up in some parts of the world such as Costa Rica and Mauritius.

While prices for food, drinks, and other necessities for tourists have increased in most cities and resorts, there are still some places where travellers can save money.

Mombasa
Mombasa via Google Images
Six of the top ten best-value destinations for UK visitors have actually gotten cheaper.

The Post Office uses a "barometer basket" which is a set of common items and services that British tourists are likely to purchase while on vacation and uses the cost of these items to compare the value for money of different destinations.

Cape Town in South Africa emerged as the best value destination in the survey because the South African rand has decreased in value and restaurants and bars offer competitive prices.

The cost of the barometer basket is £51 (Sh8,533), which is 8.4 per cent cheaper than in 2022.

Mombasa was found to be more affordable, with resort prices falling by 3.4 per cent to around £59 (Sh9,872), moving from seventh to fourth place.

The devaluation of the Kenyan shilling has also made vacations cheaper for tourists with stronger currencies.

Hoteliers in the coastal city have moved to take advantage of the increase in the number of tourists.

A local tourist pose for a photo with the iconic Mombasa tusks on the background. (TV47)
A local tourist pose for a photo with the iconic Mombasa tusks on the background. (TV47) Pulse Live Kenya
  1. Cup of filter coffee - £2.36 (Sh395)
  2. Bottle of local beer/lager (330ml) Café/bar - £2.09 (Sh350)
  3. Bottle/can of Coca-Cola/Pepsi (330ml) Café/bar - £1.15 (Sh192)
  4. Glass of wine (175ml) Café/bar - £3.48 (Sh582)
  5. 1.5l bottle of mineral water Supermarket - £0.49 (Sh82)
  6. Suncream (200ml SPF15) Supermarket - £8.34 (Sh1,395)
  7. Insect repellent (50ml) Supermarket - £0.72 (Sh120)
  8. 3-course evening meal for 2 (including a bottle of house wine) - £40.33 (Sh6,747)

Mombasa, a vibrant coastal city in Kenya, is an ideal destination for tourists seeking a tropical paradise that's rich in culture, history, and adventure.

With its pristine beaches, diverse wildlife, delicious cuisine, and warm hospitality, Mombasa has something for everyone.

Here are top features that make Mombasa a preferred tourist destination.

Beautiful Beaches

Mombasa is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, such as Bamburi Beach, Nyali Beach, and Diani Beach.

These beaches offer crystal-clear waters, soft white sand, and breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean. Tourists can enjoy a range of activities, including sunbathing, swimming, surfing, snorkeling, and kite surfing.

Rich Culture and History.

Mombasa has a fascinating history that dates back to the 12th century, when it was a center of trade and commerce for Arab, Indian, and Portuguese merchants.

Tourist can explore the historic Old Town, which features a mix of Islamic, Portuguese, and British architecture, narrow streets, and colorful markets. The iconic Fort Jesus, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is also a must-visit destination for history buffs.

Wildlife Safari

Mombasa is a gateway to some of Kenya's best wildlife reserves. While in Mombasa one can access destinations such as the Tsavo East National Park and Shimba Hills National Reserve.

These reserves offer tourists the opportunity to see some of Africa's most iconic animals, including elephants, lions, giraffes, zebras, and more.

Water Sports and Activities

Mombasa's warm waters and tropical climate make it an ideal destination for water sports and activities, such as scuba diving, snorkeling, jet skiing, parasailing, deep-sea fishing, and sailing.

Toursits can also take a sunset dhow cruise or a glass-bottomed boat ride to explore the vibrant marine life and coral reefs.

Mouth-watering Cuisine

Mombasa's cuisine is a delightful fusion of African, Indian, and Arabic influences, resulting in a unique blend of spices, flavors, and aromas. Tourists can try a range of dishes, such as biryani, samosas, grilled seafood, and Swahili dishes like pilau and ugali.

Denis Mwangi

