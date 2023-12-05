The sports category has moved to a new website.

5 tips to celebrate a low-budget Christmas

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

December is here again, but things are three times more expensive than they used to be, if you squander your money in December, January is going to be a long month for you.

Tips to celebrate a low-budget [Freepick]
There are ways to have fun and still not overspend and here are some ways to make that effective;

One of the easiest ways to avoid overspending during the holiday season is to eat before heading out. Going out on an empty stomach can lead to impulse spending on food and drinks.

By ensuring you're well-fed before leaving home, you can focus on enjoying the company of friends and family without succumbing to the temptation of unnecessary expenses.

Sharing the holiday spirit is not only joyful but can also be cost-effective. Going out in groups allows you to split bills and transportation costs.

Coordinate with friends or family members to plan group outings, ensuring everyone contributes something. This way, the financial burden is distributed, making it a win-win situation for everyone involved.

Transportation expenses can quickly add up during the holiday season. Instead of venturing too far from home for entertainment, explore local options within your neighborhood.

Whether it's a community event, a local park, or a neighbor's holiday gathering, staying close to home can save you money on transportation and make December a month that doesn't empty your savings.

The allure of Christmas giveaways and promotions can be tempting, but it's essential to separate wants from needs.

Before making a purchase, ask yourself if the item is genuinely necessary. If it's something you won't use or need in January and beyond, resist the urge to buy, even if it's on sale. A discount is not a justification for unnecessary spending.

The holiday season often comes with invitations to various events and shows. While it's natural to want to participate in everything, it's crucial to prioritize your budget.

If you don't have the financial means to attend certain shows or events, learn to say no.

Be unapologetic about setting boundaries that align with your budgetary constraints. Your financial well-being in January will thank you for it.

Celebrating Christmas on a budget doesn't mean sacrificing joy and merriment. By adopting these practical tips, you can navigate the holiday season without overspending, ensuring that January doesn't become a financially challenging month.

Embrace the true spirit of the season by focusing on meaningful experiences and cherished moments with loved ones.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

