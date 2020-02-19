Kenyan breakfasts rarely ever include a piece of fruit but when they do, it will probably be a banana.

Another "unKenyan" habit is eating uncooked vegetables, especially if they are green.

This week, Pulse is on a mission to revamp your breakfast menu. We're giving you three smoothie recipes that are great and healthy for everyone in the family be it a health conscious youngster, a selective toddler or a sweet-tooth!

#RecipeWithAPulseliveTwist: 3-in-1 mango, strawberry, green breakfast smoothie

The Pulselive Twist to up your Smoothie game

The trick to an amazing smoothie is frozen bananas! Yes, place your ripe or overripe bananas in the freezer overnight or at least 2 hours before making your smoothie. This ensures you end up with a smoothie you don't have to place in the fridge before you drink. Also it enhances the natural fruit flavours so that your smoothie isn't bland when you serve it.

Ingredients

For Strawberry Smoothie

2 ripe bananas (frozen)

200g ripe strawberries

3 tablespoons of milk (optional)

1/2 teaspoon strawberry essence (optional)

Method

Carefully wash the fruits under running water. Remove the green leaves on the strawberry and throw out any that may be going bad. Slice the banana into three or four chunks, place in a blender together with the strawberries, milk, flavour and mix until smooth. Set aside.

For Mango Smoothie

2 ripe bananas (frozen)

1 ripe mango

3 tablespoons milk (optional)

1/2 teaspoon banana essence (optional)

Method

Carefully wash the fruits under running water. Peel and slice the mango. Slice the bananas into quarter chunks and place in a blender to mix. Set aside.

For Green Smoothie

2 ripe bananas (frozen)

1 bunch of Green Leaf Lettuce or Baby Spinach

Juice from 1 orange

1 tablespoon of orange zest

1 1/2 tablespoons of ground Ginger

3 tablespoons milk (optional)

Method

Carefully wash the leafy greens of your choice under running water. For this recipe we used green leaf lettuce but feel free to use your favourite leafy green veggie. Mix the ginger, orange juice and orange zest in a small bowl. Chop the bananas. In case you will need to, coarsely chop the greens. Place all ingredients in a blender and mix until smooth. Set aside.

Quick blending tip: Place the juicier fruit in the blender first for easy blending. The milk in these recipes is primarily for lubrication but in case you'd like a creamier smoothie you can be liberal with the milk.

The final step is to combine the three smoothies for the ultimate Pulse Breakfast Smoothie. It will change your life FOREVER!