The United States Department of State has officially announced the commencement of the Green Card DV 2025 Program Application, offering non-US citizens a chance to pursue the American dream.
2 simple requirements you should meet to apply for the U.S. Green Card
The program will be open for applications from Wednesday, October 4, to November 7, 2023.
Also known as the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program, the Green Card provides eligible individuals with the opportunity to enjoy the rights and privileges of U.S. citizens.
However, there are specific requirements that applicants must meet to qualify for the Diversity Visa program.
One of the primary requirements is that applicants must not be natives of countries with historically low rates of immigration to the United States.
Applicants must also fulfil the education or work experience requirement of the DV program.
This can be achieved either by having at least a high school education or its equivalent, which entails successfully completing a 12-year course of formal elementary and secondary education.
Alternatively, applicants can demonstrate two years of work experience within the past five years in an occupation that requires at least two years of training or experience to perform.
It's important to note that no single country can receive more than seven per cent of the available Diversity Visas in a year.
For the DV-2025 Program, this means that not more than 3,850 Kenyans will be selected in this year's application.
The U.S. Department of State has clarified that for the Fiscal Year 2025, a total of 55,000 Diversity Visas (DVs) will be made available to individuals from countries with historically low immigration rates to the U.S.
These visas provide a pathway for qualified applicants to become permanent residents in the United States.
However, individuals from countries and regions that have witnessed over 50,000 natives immigrating to the United States in the previous five years are not eligible for the DV-2025 Program.
To apply for the Diversity Visa program, applicants must submit their applications electronically through the official Department of State DV Program website between Wednesday, October 4, 2023, and Tuesday, November 7, 2023.
The Department of State will then randomly select individuals from among the qualified entries using a computer-based lottery system.
