Thousands of Kenyans were among the millions who tried their luck to become permanent residents of the United States.

Once you have been selected as a winner, it is important to understand the steps you need to follow to successfully navigate the process and make your dream of living in the United States. a reality.

The process is long and therefore is it important to stay calm and not make rush decisions for example selling personal property before you are even granted a travel visa.

In this article, we will outline the essential steps to take after winning the Green Card Lottery Visa.

Pulse Live Kenya

8 steps you should follow after winning the US Green Card lottery

1. Confirm Your Selection

Upon receiving the notification of your selection, it is crucial to verify the authenticity of the message.

The only official means of communication for the Green Card Lottery Visa is the Entrant Status Check on the United States State Department's website.

Use your unique confirmation number to check your selection status and confirm that you have indeed won the lottery.

2. Gather required documents

Once you have confirmed your selection, it's time to gather the necessary documents for the application process.

The required documents typically include your passport, marriage certificate if married, proof of divorce if you have parted ways with your partner, birth certificate, educational and professional credentials, and proof of finances to support yourself in the United States.

In the case you have a deceased family member it is also vital to have the death certificate. It is highly advisable to start gathering these documents early to avoid any last-minute delays.

3. Fill the DS-260 form

The next step is to complete the DS-260 form, also known as the Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration Application.

This form collects personal and background information about you and your immediate family members.

Do not be quick, take time to fill out the form accurately and honestly as any mistakes or omissions may lead to delays or even disqualification.

US Embassy in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

4. Pay the visa processing fees

Once the DS-260 form is submitted, you will need to pay the required processing fees for the diversity visa program

The fee is non-refundable and covers the cost of processing your application. Payment options and instructions are provided by the U.S. Department of State. Keep a record of the payment receipt as it will be required for further steps.

5. Attend the visa interview

After submitting the DS-260 form and paying the fees, you will be scheduled for a visa interview at the U.S. embassy or consulate in your home country. The interview is a crucial step to determine your eligibility for the Green Card.

Prepare for the interview by reviewing your application and supporting documents, and be ready to answer questions about your background, education, work experience, and intent to immigrate to the United States.

Be honest during the interview as any form of inaccuracy can lead to disqualification.

6. Undergo medical examination

Before the visa interview, you will be required to undergo a medical examination by a designated physician.

The examination ensures that you meet the health requirements set by the U.S. government. The physician will conduct a thorough examination, including a physical check-up, blood tests, and vaccinations. It is essential to bring all the necessary documents and medical records to the examination.

Photo of a male patient undergoing MRI scan in medical examination room Pulse Live Kenya

7. Wait for visa approval and prepare for travel

After the interview and medical examination, the consular officer will make a decision on your visa application.

If approved, you will receive your passport with the immigrant visa stamped in it. Congratulations, you are now officially a U.S. permanent resident! Make sure to carefully read the instructions provided along with your visa and make the necessary preparations for your travel to the United States.

8. Plan your travel to the United States

As you prepare for your travel to the United States, consider important factors such as finding housing, researching schools or universities, and exploring job opportunities.