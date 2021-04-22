The dangers of eating improperly cooked rice

Improperly cooked rice contains arsenic which interferes with the productive system. This has led to higher incidences of fibroids.

The arsenic is found in the soil and groundwater used for irrigation. Arsenic lowers progesterone levels and impairs ovulation. Eventually, continuous consumption could lead to death.

To prevent this, experts recommend that the rice is soaked overnight with a water to rice ratio of 5:1. For every cup of rice, add 5 cups of water and soak for at least 8 hours.

When getting ready to cook, boil, pour the water then boil again.

Wholly uncooked rice also contains a bacteria called Bacillus cereus bacterium where some strains can lead to vomiting within 24 hours of ingestion.

A protein called lectin is also found and usually a natural insecticide found in carbohydrates. And over the long term, the lectins found on uncooked rice are associated with the development of celiac disease, diabetes and colorectal cancer.