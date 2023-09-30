The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

Umlungu: Colourful history of a word used to describe white people in South Africa

Andiswa Mvanyashe and The Conversation Africa

In South Africa “umlungu” is a word that’s commonly used to refer to white people. It comes from isiXhosa, the language of the country’s Xhosa people.

The Flag of South Africa [Photo: Ubuntu Images]
The Flag of South Africa [Photo: Ubuntu Images]

It’s always been a mystery how the word originated or what it actually means because no human beings were referred to as umlungu before the arrival of white people in the country by ship. There was, however, a word “ubulungu” which meant “that deposited out by the sea” or sea scum.

While it may have been considered impolite in the past, today umlungu is a polite word.

Many white South Africans don’t mind calling themselves umlungu – there are even T-shirt ranges bearing the word.

And it’s now also commonly used to refer to black people – meaning “my employer” or “a wealthy person”.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a linguist who teaches and studies isiXhosa, I recently published a study that considers the word from a sociolinguistic perspective.

Sociolinguistics can be defined as the link between language and society.

I chose to frame my study through this theory because a language is not independent of the people who speak it. Individuals shape words to reflect the changing context of their society.

The word umlungu has taken on multiple meanings as a result of historical events, showing how language evolves through social interactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to one study, the term umlungu arose from an incident in which shipwrecked white people were deposited from the sea. The sea’s tendency is to toss anything out that is dirty in order to clean itself.

The shipwrecked white people were given the name “abelungu/umlungu”, which means “filth that is rejected by the ocean and deposited on the shore”. Some of those shipwrecked remained and the clan name Abelungu was used to record their children.

Historical reenactor in a South African homestead [Image: Magda Ehlers]
Historical reenactor in a South African homestead [Image: Magda Ehlers] Historical reenactor in a South African homestead [Image: Magda Ehlers] Pulse Live Kenya

The words umlungu and abelungu (plural) are used by Nguni people across South Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nguni are a large cluster of Bantu-speaking ethnic groups in southern Africa who have played an important role in the country’s history and culture. The Nguni ethnic groupings include the Zulu, Xhosa, Swazi and Ndebele.

These subgroups share linguistic and cultural similarities while adhering to their own traditions and practices.

According to Zulu historians, white people arriving in South Africa were called “abelumbi” (magicians).

This is because Shaka Zulu, the powerful leader of the Zulu Kingdom, witnessed a white person killing a man without touching him (with a gun). He stated that only a witch could kill a person without any physical contact. As a result, he called them abelumbi, which was later altered to abelungu (philanthropists) as time passed.

Various events throughout the colonial era forced black people into poverty, particularly after the Nongqawuse episode.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nongqawuse was a Xhosa prophetess who, in 1856, had a vision that if the Xhosa people killed all their cattle and destroyed their crops, the spirits would drive the British colonisers out of South Africa and bring about a new era of prosperity.

Many Xhosa people then slaughtered their own cattle and destroyed their own crops. Some people died because of hunger.

This poverty was exacerbated under apartheid – an organised system of white minority rule in South Africa that imposed racial segregation and discrimination from 1948 until the early 1990s.

An umlungu was an esteemed member of society during the apartheid era because of the power and authority that they possessed.

ADVERTISEMENT
South Africa
South Africa South Africa Pulse Live Kenya

It’s my view that because of the apartheid system, black people were psychologically influenced to perceive everything linked with a white person as better and of a higher standard.

Due to the reality of colonisation and apartheid, most black South Africans were forced to work for white people and so an umlungu came to be defined as a white boss or employer.

With time, this came to include all bosses or employers – even black people came to refer to a black boss as umlungu.

ADVERTISEMENT

I argue that the views of black people toward white people had a significant impact on the word changing and gaining numerous positive meanings.

The concept that anything finer, richer and whiter in colour is umlungu has given rise to new positive connotations for the term.

The word umlungu today can refer to an employer, a black person of a certain ethnicity with a lighter skin colour, someone of higher standing, a wealthy person – or simply a white person.

A black person who owns and runs a farm like a white person using a labour tenancy arrangement, for example, is referred to as an umlungu. University students may be referred to as abelungu since they represent class mobility and luxury.

Xhosa people have further adapted the term, with some naming their children Nobelungu (the one who is of white people), Umlungwana (young white person) or Mlungukazi (white woman).

ADVERTISEMENT

Social class and status influence the evolution of language. Change is also related to the relative safety of a group’s standing in society, with lower-status groups generally imitating higher-status ones.

As a result, those identified as abelungu, particularly among the black population, are seen as having ascended the social ladder.

“Umlungu” demonstrates how the meaning of a word can change to reflect a changing society. Language is not static, it is a growing and shifting way of reflecting the world.

Recommended articles

Andiswa Mvanyashe Andiswa Mvanyashe I am an IsiXhosa lecturer at Nelson Mandela University and a Xhosa language translator. I am the author of two books, "IsiXhosa for Beginners" and "IsiXhosa For Beginners 2". The Conversation Africa The Conversation Africa The Conversation is a network of not-for-profit media outlets publishing news stories and research reports online, with accompanying expert opinion and analysis.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Umlungu: Colourful history of a word used to describe white people in South Africa

Umlungu: Colourful history of a word used to describe white people in South Africa

Sarah Jakes Roberts stuns in Nigerian fashion brands for ministration in Lagos

Sarah Jakes Roberts stuns in Nigerian fashion brands for ministration in Lagos

5 great ways to look stylish with short hair, inspiration from Kambua

5 great ways to look stylish with short hair, inspiration from Kambua

Here's why buying a car may not solve all your problems

Here's why buying a car may not solve all your problems

4 lifestyle changes you should adopt to reduce risk of heart disease

4 lifestyle changes you should adopt to reduce risk of heart disease

10 simple nighttime beauty habits to practise before bed

10 simple nighttime beauty habits to practise before bed

Why you keep attracting emotionally unavailable men

Why you keep attracting emotionally unavailable men

Living in Nairobi’s slums, you are 35% more likely to get high blood pressure than those in rural areas

Living in Nairobi’s slums, you are 35% more likely to get high blood pressure than those in rural areas

3 things you should do if you plan on going through your partner's phone

3 things you should do if you plan on going through your partner's phone

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghanaian jollof vs Nigerian jollof [bomboclatfestival/facebook]

5 ways Ghanaian jollof is different from Nigerian jollof

The ocean is beautiful, but just as deadly [Underwater Photography Guide/ Yung Sen Wu]

7 deadly sea animals you should hope to never encounter

Bread breaking tradition in Bulgarian wedding [Lee Ann Belter]

5 unique wedding food traditions from around the world

Prince Alemayehu [alamy]

A lock of hair from an Ethiopian Prince returns from the UK after 140 years