The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

White House chefs who crafted meals for Ruto, Kibaki & Moi during U.S. state visits

Amos Robi

Beyond Kenyan presidents, these chefs also served high-ranking global leaders who visited the White House

White House’s executive chefs Cristeta Comerford and Susan Morrison
White House’s executive chefs Cristeta Comerford and Susan Morrison
  • State visits to the White House are marked by elaborate ceremonies and state dinners
  • Notable occasions include visits of President Daniel Arap Moi in 1980 and President Mwai Kibaki in 2003
  • Cristeta Pasia Comerford is the first woman and the first person of Asian descent to serve as the White House Executive Chef since 2005

State visits to the White House are grand affairs marked by elaborate ceremonies and, perhaps most memorably, exquisite state dinners.

Two such notable occasions were the visits of President Daniel Arap Moi of Kenya in 1980 and President Mwai Kibaki in 2003.

The culinary masterminds behind these prestigious events were White House Executive Chefs Henry Haller and Walter Scheib.

ADVERTISEMENT

Haller began his tenure at the White House on February 1, 1966, and continued his service across five administrations until he retired in 1987.

During this period, the White House hosted over 250 State Dinners and countless other meals for the residents and their guests.

Noteworthy among these events were two large gatherings of 1,300 guests each on the White House Lawn: a dinner in 1973 for returning Vietnam POWs and a 1979 dinner celebrating the Egypt-Israel Peace Treaty.

One of the notable guests he served was the late President Daniel Arap Moi, who visited the U.S. on a state visit in 1980.

ADVERTISEMENT
Former White House Executive Chef Henry Haller
Former White House Executive Chef Henry Haller Former White House Executive Chef Henry Haller Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Inside 200-year-old Blair House where Biden invited Ruto to spend the night [Photos]

On October 6, 2003, President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush hosted President Mwai Kibaki and First Lady Lucy Kibaki for a State Dinner at the White House.

The meal for the visiting dignitaries was prepared by the then White House Executive Chef, Walter Stanley Scheib III.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scheib's mother had recently passed away, and he was initially reluctant to pursue a new job. Unbeknownst to him, his wife submitted his resume.

Out of 4,000 applicants for the position, Scheib was one of only five selected to audition for the First Lady.

Hillary Clinton was particularly impressed with Scheib's managerial skills and his ability to prepare hundreds of top-quality meals in a short timeframe.

Former White House Executive Chef Walter Scheib
Former White House Executive Chef Walter Scheib Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto lands Sh477 billion deal for new Usahihi Expressway with 6 lanes

ADVERTISEMENT

Cristeta Pasia Comerford is a Filipino-American chef serving as the White House Executive Chef since 2005.

She is the first woman and the first person of Asian descent to hold this position.

Comerford was responsible for designing the White House menu for President William Ruto and First Lady Rachael Ruto during their state visit to the United States, which includes a state dinner.

White House Cristeta Pasia Comerfordis
White House Cristeta Pasia Comerfordis Pulse Live Kenya
Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

White House chefs who crafted meals for Ruto, Kibaki & Moi during U.S. state visits

White House chefs who crafted meals for Ruto, Kibaki & Moi during U.S. state visits

Comparing Ruto’s White House dinner menu with past state visits by Kibaki & Moi

Comparing Ruto’s White House dinner menu with past state visits by Kibaki & Moi

Inside 200-year-old Blair House where Biden invited Ruto to spend the night [Photos]

Inside 200-year-old Blair House where Biden invited Ruto to spend the night [Photos]

7 common causes for electric kettle breakdowns

7 common causes for electric kettle breakdowns

5 risks associated with nail dryers & safer options to go for

5 risks associated with nail dryers & safer options to go for

Meet identical Kenyan twins who are pilots at the best airline in U.S.

Meet identical Kenyan twins who are pilots at the best airline in U.S.

Differences that distinguish Kisii fermented milk 'maruranu' from 'mursik' of Kalenjin

Differences that distinguish Kisii fermented milk 'maruranu' from 'mursik' of Kalenjin

5 stylish outfit ideas for ladies with hip dips

5 stylish outfit ideas for ladies with hip dips

Common mistakes men make during their partners' pregnancy journey

Common mistakes men make during their partners' pregnancy journey

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A modern fridge

Guidelines for choosing the perfect fridge for your kitchen in 2024

A collage of fermented milk, Maruranu and Murski

Differences that distinguish Kisii fermented milk 'maruranu' from 'mursik' of Kalenjin

Lemongrass

7 other home uses of lemongrass besides cooking