Comparing Ruto’s White House dinner menu with past state visits by Kibaki & Moi

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto are set to be the distinguished guests at a grand state dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

This event underscores the strengthening of diplomatic ties between Kenya and the United States.

The state dinner menu promises to be a culinary delight, showcasing a blend of exquisite dishes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guests will begin with a Chilled Heirloom Tomato Soup and sourdough crisps and Arbequina olive oil.

The main course will feature a luxurious combination of fruitwood-smoked beef short ribs and butter-poached lobster, served with citrus butter, baby kale, and sweet corn purée.

Menu for President William Ruto's state dinner at the White House. Photo Credit: Jacquelyn Martin/AP Pulse Live Kenya

The meal will conclude with a decadent white chocolate basket, filled with banana ganache, raspberries, peaches, and candied lime zest.

To complement the gourmet feast, an impressive selection of wines will be served.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guests will enjoy the Hartford Court Chardonnay "Four Hearts Vineyard" 2021, the St. Innocent Pinot Noir "Shea Vineyard" 2019, and the Iron Horse Classic Vintage Brut 2020.

A Look Back the State Dinner Menu for Former President Mwai Kibaki in 2003

A state dinner was held in honour of former President Mwai Kibaki during his state visit to Washington, D.C., in 2003.

The distinguished guests at the state dinner were treated to an exquisite menu, beginning with Grilled Halibut, Bay Scallop Risotto, and Lobster Sauce.

ADVERTISEMENT

This delicious seafood course was perfectly paired with the Shafer Chardonnay "Red Shoulder" 2001, enhancing the rich flavours of the dish.

Following the seafood starter, guests enjoyed a luxurious main course featuring a Roasted Rack of Lamb, complemented by Wild Mushrooms and Armagnac Sauce, Sweet Potato Flan, and Autumn Vegetables.

This hearty and flavorful dish was paired with Soter Pinot Noir "Beacon Hill" 1999, a fine wine that brought out the best in the lamb and its accompaniments.

To cleanse the palate, an Avocado and Heirloom Tomato Salad with Toasted Cumin Dressing was served. This fresh and vibrant salad offered a delightful contrast to the preceding courses, adding a refreshing element to the meal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former President George W. Bush toasts visiting former President Mwai Kibaki at a special White House state dinner in 2003 Pulse Live Kenya

For dessert, guests indulged in Arabica Ice Cream and Coffee Liquor Parfait, accompanied by Caramelized Banana and Pineapple.

This sweet and indulgent finale was beautifully complemented by Honig Sauvignon Blanc "Late Harvest" 2002, providing a perfect end to the culinary journey of the evening.

State Dinner Menu for Former President Daniel Moi in 1980

In 1980, the late former President Daniel arap Moi was honoured with a state dinner in Washington, D.C.

ADVERTISEMENT

The evening began with a delightful Vegetable Quiche, a light and savoury pastry that set the tone for the meal.

Following the quiche, guests enjoyed Red Snapper with Seafood, a dish that brought the fresh flavours of the ocean to the table, showcasing the finest in seafood cuisine.

Accompanying the main dishes were Fried Eggplant and Fresh Broccoli, providing a perfect balance of textures and flavours.

In 1980, the late former President Daniel arap Moi was hosted by former President Jimmy Carter for a state visit Pulse Live Kenya

The Mixed Green Salad added a refreshing element to the meal, with its crisp and vibrant ingredients.

ADVERTISEMENT

For a touch of classic elegance, Port Salut Cheese was served, offering a smooth and creamy delight.

Dessert featured Chocolate Mousse and Petits Fours, small, beautifully crafted pastries that added a sweet ending to the meal.

The evening concluded with Demitasse, a small cup of strong coffee, perfect for wrapping up the culinary experience.

The menu was complemented by an exceptional selection of wines. Guests enjoyed Simi Rosé (Cabernet Sauvignon), a wine known for its vibrant and fruity notes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dry Creek (Dry Chenin Blanc) offered a crisp and refreshing flavour, while the Chardon (Blanc de Noirs) provided a sophisticated and elegant choice, enhancing the overall dining experience.