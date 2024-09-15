Gideon Moi beams with pride as son weds in lavish ceremony [Photos]

Kimoi wedded Ivy Chebet on Saturday, September 14, 2024 in a glamorous ceremony witnessed by friends and relatives.

Gideon Moi & Zahra Moi beam with pride as son Kimoi Moi weds in lavish ceremony Pulse Live Kenya

The former Baringo Senator expressed his joy in a statement, noting that he is proud of his son for taking the bold step to formalise his union with his fiance.

Kimoi's traditional wedding came barely months after his elder brother Kigen Moi wedded in a exquisite wedding.

The KANU party leader wished the young couple well as they embark on the next chapter of life, praying for God’s blessings.

He also wished the couple understanding and happiness in their union.

"As a father, I am proud of my son Kimoi for taking a bold step to formalize his union with the love of his life, Ivy Chebet. May God’s blessings cover their union as husband and wife.

"We wish them nothing but grace, understanding and happiness as they embark on this journey," Moi stated on X.

The event was graced by a host of senior government officials including President William Ruto's special adviser Charles Keter.

Gideon Moi celebrating son's wedding

This year has seen the Moi family celebrate the wedding of two sons so far.

In May this year, Kigen Moi walked down the aisle with his then fiancé Rebecca Chepchumba in a lavish ceremony in Rome, Italy.

The white wedding was preceded by a traditional wedding in Kericho county.

The event was held in accordance with the Kalenjin traditional ceremony known as koito, which involves dowry negotiations with the families of the groom and the bride coming to an agreement and blessing the union.

