Little known details of Moi's youngest daughter who has died at 60 years old

Denis Mwangi

June is the youngest of the Moi siblings. She was adopted by the former president and taken in as one of the family members. Chebet was also a niece to his estranged wife the late Lena Moi.

June Chebet Moi
June Chebet Moi

Former President Daniel Moi's daughter June Chebet Moi has died at the age of 60 years.

Recommended articles

In a statement, the family confirmed that Chebet breathed her last on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing on of our beloved June Chebet Moi this morning.

“At this time of grief, we request your prayers and privacy as the family comes to terms with the death of our sister, “ the statement read.

June Chebet Moi & Gideon Moi
June Chebet Moi & Gideon Moi June Chebet Moi & Gideon Moi Pulse Live Kenya

In his biography, 'The Making of an African Statesman', written by British author Andrew Morton, Moi said that only two of his children were there to provide moral support when he was head of state; June & Gideon Moi.

She attended Nairobi Primary, Kenya High School and then moved on to university in Canada.

She was active in her father’s 1992 and 1997 political campaigns before retreating to her land, property agency and development businesses.

She was also a beneficiary of the estate of the late former President Daniel Moi.

Moi bequeathed Sh100 million to each of his daughters Jenifer Chemutai Moi, Doris Chekorir Moi and June Chebet Moi.

The late former head of state also handed down a 931-hectare tract of land to the Trustees of Kabarak University for the benefit of his five sons.

Jonathan Kipkemboi Moi, Raymond Moi, John Mark Moi, Philip Moi and Gideon Moi were given an equal share to use during their lifetime as well as their children.

His will is being executed by his lawyer Zehrabanu Janmohamed who also serves as a non-executive director of Standard Group Plc.

Former President Daniel Arap Moi
Former President Daniel Arap Moi Pulse Live Kenya

Zehrabanu is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya and a Barrister at Lincolns Inn (UK) with over twenty (20) years of legal professional experience, according to Reuters.

She works as an advocate with Archer & Wilcock Advocates and a member of the Company's Finance and Audit Committees, as well as its Human Resources and Remuneration Committees.

READ: Day Uhuru turned against Moi and what happened next

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

