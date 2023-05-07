8 interesting facts about Kigen Moi

Kigen Moi, the firstborn son of Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, and the grandson of Kenya's second president daniel Arap Moi, is known for his striking looks, intelligence, and resemblance to his father.
However, there are several fascinating facts about Kigen that might surprise you. Let's delve into some lesser-known aspects of his life.
Family of greatness
Kigen is part of a remarkable family lineage. As the son of Gideon Moi and Zahra Moi, he is the grandson of the late former president Daniel Moi. He has two siblings Kimoi and Lulu.
Polo enthusiast
Kigen has a deep passion for the game of polo, a sport that his father, Gideon, has dominated for years. Following in his father's footsteps, Kigen has become a professional in the game.
When he's not playing polo, you might find him riding horses or enjoying leisure time with friends.
Sosian Energy director
Beyond his personal pursuits, Kigen is also the company director of Sosian Energy. This organization focuses on developing sustainable renewable energy projects across Kenya.
It was awarded a significant tender by the Geothermal Development Corporation (GDC) to install and operate a Geothermal Modular Power Plant in Nakuru County.
Alumnus of Bristol University
Kigen is an alumnus of Bristol University in England. He went to Brookhouse school for his secondary studies.
Drip master
Known for his fashionable appearance, Kigen exhibits a versatile fashion sense. From tailored suits to trendy designer outfits, he effortlessly carries his unique style on a regular day.
His impeccable taste and attention to detail in fashion contribute to his overall charisma
Love for life's pleasures
Kigen is a firm believer in enjoying life to the fullest. With his wealth, connections, and resources at his disposal, he indulges in various experiences that bring him joy.
Whether it's attending parties, socializing with friends, or exploring new ventures, he embraces life with enthusiasm.
Familiar face in Public
Kigen is not a stranger to public engagements. On several occasions, he has accompanied his father, Gideon Moi, to various public meetings.
This shows his involvement in his family's political affairs and his willingness to connect with people.
Glamorous wedding
Kigen tied the knot with Rebecca Chepchumba at an exclusive ceremony in Kericho county that was attended by close family and friends on Saturday, May 06.
Well-placed sources revealed that the bride hails from a prominent family that has enjoyed close friendship with the Moi family for years.
