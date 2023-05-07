The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

8 interesting facts about Kigen Moi

Lynet Okumu

From directing Sosian Energy company to riding horses, here are 8 interesting facts about Kigen Moi, the firstborn son of Gideon Moi

Sosian company director, love for polo & 6 other interesting facts about Kigen Moi
Sosian company director, love for polo & 6 other interesting facts about Kigen Moi

Kigen Moi, the firstborn son of Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, and the grandson of Kenya's second president daniel Arap Moi, is known for his striking looks, intelligence, and resemblance to his father.

Recommended articles

However, there are several fascinating facts about Kigen that might surprise you. Let's delve into some lesser-known aspects of his life.

Kigen is part of a remarkable family lineage. As the son of Gideon Moi and Zahra Moi, he is the grandson of the late former president Daniel Moi. He has two siblings Kimoi and Lulu.

ADVERTISEMENT
Gideon Moi & Wife
Gideon Moi & Wife Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Pomp and glamour as Gideon Moi’s son weds lover in exclusive ceremony [Photos]

Kigen has a deep passion for the game of polo, a sport that his father, Gideon, has dominated for years. Following in his father's footsteps, Kigen has become a professional in the game.

When he's not playing polo, you might find him riding horses or enjoying leisure time with friends.

ADVERTISEMENT
From being directing Sosian Energy company to riding horses, here are 8 fascinating facts about Kigen Moi, the firstborn son of Gideon Moi
From being directing Sosian Energy company to riding horses, here are 8 fascinating facts about Kigen Moi, the firstborn son of Gideon Moi ece-auto-gen

Beyond his personal pursuits, Kigen is also the company director of Sosian Energy. This organization focuses on developing sustainable renewable energy projects across Kenya.

It was awarded a significant tender by the Geothermal Development Corporation (GDC) to install and operate a Geothermal Modular Power Plant in Nakuru County.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kigen is an alumnus of Bristol University in England. He went to Brookhouse school for his secondary studies.

Known for his fashionable appearance, Kigen exhibits a versatile fashion sense. From tailored suits to trendy designer outfits, he effortlessly carries his unique style on a regular day.

Kigen Moi
Kigen Moi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Gideon Moi appointed to key role in Antigua and Barbuda

ADVERTISEMENT

His impeccable taste and attention to detail in fashion contribute to his overall charisma

Kigen is a firm believer in enjoying life to the fullest. With his wealth, connections, and resources at his disposal, he indulges in various experiences that bring him joy.

Whether it's attending parties, socializing with friends, or exploring new ventures, he embraces life with enthusiasm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kigen is not a stranger to public engagements. On several occasions, he has accompanied his father, Gideon Moi, to various public meetings.

This shows his involvement in his family's political affairs and his willingness to connect with people.

Kigen tied the knot with Rebecca Chepchumba at an exclusive ceremony in Kericho county that was attended by close family and friends on Saturday, May 06.

Kigen Moi and wife
Kigen Moi and wife Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Well-placed sources revealed that the bride hails from a prominent family that has enjoyed close friendship with the Moi family for years.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nilifanya makosa kushika simu yake - Jacky Matubia hints at possible cause of relationship issues

Nilifanya makosa kushika simu yake - Jacky Matubia hints at possible cause of relationship issues

8 interesting facts about Kigen Moi

8 interesting facts about Kigen Moi

More than a video vixen! Diamond explains why he took part in Zuchu's latest video

More than a video vixen! Diamond explains why he took part in Zuchu's latest video

David Osiany’s wife, Syombua fiercely defends him amid cheating claims

David Osiany’s wife, Syombua fiercely defends him amid cheating claims

Sharon Mundia clarifies relationship with Patricia Kihoro and why they cannot date

Sharon Mundia clarifies relationship with Patricia Kihoro and why they cannot date

Colonel Mustafa speaks after mjengo video, Sheila Mwanyigha addresses pregnancy after photos & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Colonel Mustafa speaks after mjengo video, Sheila Mwanyigha addresses pregnancy after photos & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Colonel Mustafa receives Sh600,000 cash

Colonel Mustafa receives Sh600,000 cash

Zari Hassan denies claims that Shakib was gateman for late husband

Zari Hassan denies claims that Shakib was gateman for late husband

Colonel Mustafa's biography: Education, relationships, stardom & fall to construction work

Colonel Mustafa's biography: Education, relationships, stardom & fall to construction work

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Colonel Mustapha

Colonel Mustafa speaks after his mjengo video went viral

Waihiga Mwaura is a journalist, TV presenter, and media personality who has made a name for himself in the media industry over the years.

Waihiga Mwaura's biography: Education, family, career, awards & sidehustle

A collage of singer Sanaipei Tande and Suzzana Owiyo

Suzzana Owiyo comes to the defence of Sanaipei Tande over her recent photos

Tanasha Donna

Tanasha Donna reveals plans to relocate from Kenya permanently