8 interesting facts about Kigen Moi

However, there are several fascinating facts about Kigen that might surprise you. Let's delve into some lesser-known aspects of his life.

Family of greatness

Kigen is part of a remarkable family lineage. As the son of Gideon Moi and Zahra Moi, he is the grandson of the late former president Daniel Moi. He has two siblings Kimoi and Lulu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Polo enthusiast

Kigen has a deep passion for the game of polo, a sport that his father, Gideon, has dominated for years. Following in his father's footsteps, Kigen has become a professional in the game.

When he's not playing polo, you might find him riding horses or enjoying leisure time with friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

ece-auto-gen

Sosian Energy director

Beyond his personal pursuits, Kigen is also the company director of Sosian Energy. This organization focuses on developing sustainable renewable energy projects across Kenya.

It was awarded a significant tender by the Geothermal Development Corporation (GDC) to install and operate a Geothermal Modular Power Plant in Nakuru County.

Alumnus of Bristol University

ADVERTISEMENT

Kigen is an alumnus of Bristol University in England. He went to Brookhouse school for his secondary studies.

Drip master

Known for his fashionable appearance, Kigen exhibits a versatile fashion sense. From tailored suits to trendy designer outfits, he effortlessly carries his unique style on a regular day.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

His impeccable taste and attention to detail in fashion contribute to his overall charisma

Love for life's pleasures

Kigen is a firm believer in enjoying life to the fullest. With his wealth, connections, and resources at his disposal, he indulges in various experiences that bring him joy.

Whether it's attending parties, socializing with friends, or exploring new ventures, he embraces life with enthusiasm.

Familiar face in Public

ADVERTISEMENT

Kigen is not a stranger to public engagements. On several occasions, he has accompanied his father, Gideon Moi, to various public meetings.

This shows his involvement in his family's political affairs and his willingness to connect with people.

Glamorous wedding

Kigen tied the knot with Rebecca Chepchumba at an exclusive ceremony in Kericho county that was attended by close family and friends on Saturday, May 06.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT