Here's what you should do if you encounter a wild animal

Kenya wildlife services (KWS) has advised on measures that can be undertaken in case of an encounter with a wild animal.

Produce loud sound. Show the hyena you are an apex predator to it by making a loud noise, looking aggressive and frightening as if you are going to attack.

Do not move. If you see an animal coming towards you stop then back away or reroute to give that animal a path to get by you. Do not turn your back to the animal.

Make yourself big. Use a bike or your gear to try and spook the animal away from you if it hasn’t left already.

Do not run from the animal. That could make you appear more like prey and entice them to chase. It is also dangerous for you if you are running and don’t know where you’re going.