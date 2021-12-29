RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

Here's what you should do if you encounter a wild animal

Cyprian Kimutai

Tips on how to avoid a conflict or defend yourself.

A lion walks past a queue of cars in Nairobi National Park on July 14, 2013. The wild lion brought traffic to a standstill near the entrance to the park as curious tourists risked breaking park rules by leaving after closing time to view the spectacle. AFP PHOTO / CARL DE SOUZA / AFP / CARL DE SOUZA
In less than 24 hours, two separate fatal hyena encounters have been reported in Kiambu county. Over the years, stray lions have been spotted in neighbourhoods around Rongai. So, what should you do if you’re out and encounter a wild animal?

Kenya wildlife services (KWS) has advised on measures that can be undertaken in case of an encounter with a wild animal.

Produce loud sound. Show the hyena you are an apex predator to it by making a loud noise, looking aggressive and frightening as if you are going to attack.

Do not move. If you see an animal coming towards you stop then back away or reroute to give that animal a path to get by you. Do not turn your back to the animal.

Make yourself big. Use a bike or your gear to try and spook the animal away from you if it hasn’t left already.

Do not run from the animal. That could make you appear more like prey and entice them to chase. It is also dangerous for you if you are running and don’t know where you’re going.

Minimise movements at night. Most wild animals are nocturnal and have perfect vision during the dark, hence the need to avoid moving around during the dark, but if urgent, one must practice the other measures.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

