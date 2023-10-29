Lupita Nyong’o introduces new companion & changes to deal with breakup

For Kenyan-born Hollywood star Lupita Nyong’o, when heartbreak came calling recently following her breakup with her now ex-boyfriend, Selema Masekela, it opened up her life to new possibilities and changes to cope with the experience.

The actress revealed that in the wake of recent heartbreak that altered her life instantly, she has opted to embrace change and has since adopted a pet.

Admitting that she has not always been a pet person and has historically been afraid of cats but three days into adopting her cat named Yoyo, the actress shared that she is loving the experience and companionship.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Introducing my new companion, Yoyo!" Lupita captioned her post introducing her new companion to the world.

Pulse Live Kenya

"I have historically been afraid of cats, but when my life was altered instantly recently, a little voice whispered to me that it was time to embrace change and new possibilities. So, a dear friend held my hand through the process and took me to visit my first animal shelters. I fostered Yoyo and 3 days into it, I knew I could not give him up," added the actress.

The acclaimed actress added that while it may look like she has save Yoyo having adopted the cat from an animal shelter, it is Yoyo who is saving her as she heals from the heartbreak caused by deception.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

"I never understood people whose phones were full of photos and videos of their pets - now I am one of those people! It may look like I saved Yoyo, but really, Yoyo is saving me." She shared.

Pulse Live Kenya

Break up with bae 10 month after unveiling him

Last week, the acclaimed actress shared news of her breakup with South African boyfriend, Selema Masekela, revealing that deception was the cause of the split.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception. I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, “Whatever, my life is better this way.”

"But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love. And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass," Lupita wrote on Instagram.

Pulse Live Kenya