How to care for your vehicle during El Niño

In this article, we'll provide you with valuable tips on how to protect your vehicle during El Niño, keeping it roadworthy and minimizing potential damage.

Regular maintenance

Keeping up with your vehicle's regular maintenance schedule is crucial. Check and change the oil, inspect the brakes, replace worn-out tires, and ensure all fluid levels are adequate.

A well-maintained vehicle is more likely to withstand adverse weather conditions.

Tire maintenance

Proper tire maintenance is vital during El Niño. Ensure your tires have sufficient tread depth to handle wet roads. Consider switching to all-weather or rain tires for added traction.

Don't forget to check the tire pressure regularly, as it tends to drop in colder and wetter conditions.

Clean and treat exteriors

Frequent rain and moisture can lead to rust and damage to your vehicle's exterior. Regularly wash and wax your car to protect its paint. Consider applying a rust inhibitor to vulnerable areas to prevent corrosion.

Check electrical systems

El Niño can lead to electrical problems due to increased moisture. Make sure your lights, wipers, and defrosters are functioning correctly.

Replace any faulty bulbs or windshield wipers to maintain optimal visibility.

Protect the interior

Moisture can seep into your vehicle's interior, causing mold and unpleasant odors.

Use floor mats to protect your carpet, and consider using a dehumidifier or moisture-absorbing products to keep the interior dry.

Prepare an emergency kit

Be ready for any unexpected situations. Prepare an emergency kit that includes essential items like a flashlight, first-aid supplies, a tire repair kit, and jumper cables. Additionally, keep your vehicle's owner's manual on hand for reference.

Check your brakes

Wet roads require efficient braking. Have your brakes inspected to ensure they are in excellent condition. Replace brake pads or discs if needed, and maintain proper brake fluid levels.

Maintain safe driving habits

The most crucial aspect of taking care of your vehicle during El Niño is your driving behavior.

Reduce your speed, increase following distances, and drive with caution on wet and slippery roads. Avoid driving through flooded areas, as water can damage your engine and transmission.

Park in a safe location