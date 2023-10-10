The sports category has moved to a new website.

How to care for your vehicle during El Niño

Fabian Simiyu

El Niño is a weather phenomenon that can bring heavy rains, flooding, and adverse driving conditions.

A car stuck in floods
Taking care of your vehicle during this period is essential to ensure it remains in good condition and safe to drive.

In this article, we'll provide you with valuable tips on how to protect your vehicle during El Niño, keeping it roadworthy and minimizing potential damage.

A car submerged in water
Keeping up with your vehicle's regular maintenance schedule is crucial. Check and change the oil, inspect the brakes, replace worn-out tires, and ensure all fluid levels are adequate.

A well-maintained vehicle is more likely to withstand adverse weather conditions.

Proper tire maintenance is vital during El Niño. Ensure your tires have sufficient tread depth to handle wet roads. Consider switching to all-weather or rain tires for added traction.

Pile of car tyres
Don't forget to check the tire pressure regularly, as it tends to drop in colder and wetter conditions.

Frequent rain and moisture can lead to rust and damage to your vehicle's exterior. Regularly wash and wax your car to protect its paint. Consider applying a rust inhibitor to vulnerable areas to prevent corrosion.

El Niño can lead to electrical problems due to increased moisture. Make sure your lights, wipers, and defrosters are functioning correctly.

Replace any faulty bulbs or windshield wipers to maintain optimal visibility.

Moisture can seep into your vehicle's interior, causing mold and unpleasant odors.

Car interior
Use floor mats to protect your carpet, and consider using a dehumidifier or moisture-absorbing products to keep the interior dry.

Be ready for any unexpected situations. Prepare an emergency kit that includes essential items like a flashlight, first-aid supplies, a tire repair kit, and jumper cables. Additionally, keep your vehicle's owner's manual on hand for reference.

Wet roads require efficient braking. Have your brakes inspected to ensure they are in excellent condition. Replace brake pads or discs if needed, and maintain proper brake fluid levels.

The most crucial aspect of taking care of your vehicle during El Niño is your driving behavior.

Reduce your speed, increase following distances, and drive with caution on wet and slippery roads. Avoid driving through flooded areas, as water can damage your engine and transmission.

If possible, park your vehicle in a garage or under a covered area during heavy rains. This helps protect it from potential hail damage and reduces exposure to moisture.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

