Ni God manze - Inside the lives of Nairobi's rich 'Subaru Boys'

These youths are emerging as prominent figures, with the majority of them being in their early 20s to early 30s.

'Ni God manze'

These affluent young individuals often employ a common phrase when questioned about the source of their wealth: 'Ni God, manze.'

Rumors persist that they acquire their funds through illicit means, although some do earn their income legitimately.

They may occasionally claim that they work diligently or have an online business that, in reality, does not exist.

One thing is certain, however, they will never disclose to their peers the origins of their lavish earnings.

What defines their cars?

At the outset, when the term 'Subaru Boys' began gaining traction in Kenya, these youth primarily owned the renowned Subaru cars.

However, they have since diversified their collection and now possess other sophisticated brands such as Mercedes, Audi, and Volkswagen.

These days, they extensively modify and enhance their vehicles, upgrading them to different versions.

Their cars are equipped with turbos and loud exhaust systems, which serve as distinct signals to people when they are in a particular area.

Presently, they frequently wrap their cars in black or golden covers adorned with racing stripes.

What clubs do Subaru Boys visit?

These affluent young Kenyans frequent exclusive high-end clubs located in Westlands, Kileleshwa, Kilimani, Lavington, Parklands and along Thika Road.

Once inside the clubs, they indulge in expensive drinks, often sharing their experiences on social media platforms.

Additionally, they have a tendency to flaunt their receipts, which frequently showcase expenditures exceeding Sh80K on beverages.

Do Subaru Boys have their own events?

The Safari Rally is an event that Kenyans are growing increasingly fond of. However, the Subaru Boys ensured that they remained in the spotlight when they flocked to Naivasha in June 2021 for that year's World Safari Rally edition.

During that period, there were individuals who expressed discontent as their girlfriends left them in favor of accompanying the Subaru Boys to the event, as attendance was virtually guaranteed.

Since that day, several races have been organized in the country, particularly in Nyahururu and Embu, and it is these affluent youths who grace these events.

These races typically take the form of drag races and often occur on abandoned airstrips.

NTSA's warning to Subaru drivers

Back in 2020, National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) put Subaru drivers on notice after a spike in road accidents in the country.