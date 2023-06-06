The sports category has moved to a new website.

Lifestyle

Ni God manze - Inside the lives of Nairobi's rich 'Subaru Boys'

Fabian Simiyu

Subaru Boys drive high end cars and live lavish lifestyles

A sleek ride and a beautiful house
The term 'Subaru Boys' is a commonly used term in Kenya, mainly referring to young individuals who own fashionable cars and live in luxurious apartments, while others reside in upscale suburban areas in Kenya.

These youths are emerging as prominent figures, with the majority of them being in their early 20s to early 30s.

These affluent young individuals often employ a common phrase when questioned about the source of their wealth: 'Ni God, manze.'

Rumors persist that they acquire their funds through illicit means, although some do earn their income legitimately.

They may occasionally claim that they work diligently or have an online business that, in reality, does not exist.

A stash of cash
One thing is certain, however, they will never disclose to their peers the origins of their lavish earnings.

At the outset, when the term 'Subaru Boys' began gaining traction in Kenya, these youth primarily owned the renowned Subaru cars.

However, they have since diversified their collection and now possess other sophisticated brands such as Mercedes, Audi, and Volkswagen.

These days, they extensively modify and enhance their vehicles, upgrading them to different versions.

A Subaru WRX STi
Their cars are equipped with turbos and loud exhaust systems, which serve as distinct signals to people when they are in a particular area.

Presently, they frequently wrap their cars in black or golden covers adorned with racing stripes.

These affluent young Kenyans frequent exclusive high-end clubs located in Westlands, Kileleshwa, Kilimani, Lavington, Parklands and along Thika Road.

Once inside the clubs, they indulge in expensive drinks, often sharing their experiences on social media platforms.

People clubbing
People clubbing Pulse Live Kenya

Additionally, they have a tendency to flaunt their receipts, which frequently showcase expenditures exceeding Sh80K on beverages.

The Safari Rally is an event that Kenyans are growing increasingly fond of. However, the Subaru Boys ensured that they remained in the spotlight when they flocked to Naivasha in June 2021 for that year's World Safari Rally edition.

During that period, there were individuals who expressed discontent as their girlfriends left them in favor of accompanying the Subaru Boys to the event, as attendance was virtually guaranteed.

WRC Safari Rally 2021
WRC Safari Rally 2021 Pulse Live Kenya

Since that day, several races have been organized in the country, particularly in Nyahururu and Embu, and it is these affluent youths who grace these events.

These races typically take the form of drag races and often occur on abandoned airstrips.

Back in 2020, National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) put Subaru drivers on notice after a spike in road accidents in the country.

It was noted at the time that cars owned by young people were the most which causing accidents on Kenyan roads.

Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

