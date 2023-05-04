Popular cars to buy under Sh1.5 Million in Kenya

In this guide, we've compiled a list of the top cars that you can buy for under Sh1.5 million in Kenya.

So, whether you're a first-time car buyer or looking to upgrade your current ride, read on to discover some of the best cars available for Sh1.5 million or less in Kenya.

Mazda Demio

The Mazda Demio is becoming increasingly popular on Kenyan roads, with many people purchasing the brand for commercial purposes such as taxis.

The price of a Demio ranges from Sh700K to Sh1.2 million, depending on factors such as the year of manufacture and other considerations that buyers take into account when purchasing a car.

Vitz

Just like Demio, the Toyota Vitz is another brand of car that many Kenyans are buying, especially first-time car owners who have a smaller budget.

The price of the Toyota Vitz ranges from Sh650K to Sh1.2 million, depending on the year of manufacture and where you buy the car.

The Vitz consumes one litre of fuel for every 18 kilometres travelled.

Honda Fit

You can easily get your hands on a Honda Fit for Sh850K, although the same car can be bought for up to Sh1.45 million.

The Fit is one of the most economical brands in Kenya, as the car can go for a whole 23 kilometers on just one litre of fuel.

Toyota Axio

The Toyota Axio is a common car on Kenyan roads, and one of the good things about it is that it can be purchased for around KSh 1.3 million, depending on the year of manufacture.

The new model of the Axio is also quite economical, as it can travel 12 to 17 kilometers on just one litre of fuel when driving on the highway.

Nissan NV200

The Nissan NV200 is a highly practical vehicle that is ideal for individuals or businesses who need to transport cargo. The NV200 goes for Sh1.5 million.

While it may not have the same level of popularity as the Toyota Probox, the NV200 offers a spacious and reliable solution that can also help save on fuel costs.

One of the standout features of the Nissan NV200 is its ample cargo space. Whether you need to transport goods for your business or are embarking on a DIY project, the NV200 offers plenty of room to carry your equipment and materials.

And with its tall roofline and wide-opening rear doors, loading and unloading is a breeze.

Suzuki Swift

Suzuki Swift cars are becoming increasingly popular on the streets of Kenya, particularly among those who are purchasing them for sports or commercial purposes.

The price of a Suzuki Swift can range from Sh700,000 to Sh1.1 million, depending on where you purchase it from.

Nissan Note

Nissan Note cars are common in Kenya with most people buying them due to their market-friendly prices.

A Nissan Note goes for Sh1.3 million for the new model but the price can be relatively higher depending with the source of your car.

Mitsubishi Gallant

The Mitsubishi Galant is a stunning sedan that is sure to catch the eye of any car enthusiast.

With its sleek and sophisticated design, it's no wonder why it's a popular choice among sedan lovers.

The 2014 model of this car is available in Kenya at an affordable price of Sh1.38 making it an excellent value for its quality and features.

What sets the Mitsubishi Galant apart is its exceptional performance, reliability, and fuel efficiency.

It's equipped with a powerful engine that provides a smooth and responsive driving experience, making it a joy to drive on both city streets and highways.

Nissan March

Nissan March cars are common in Kenya because they are frequently used for commercial purposes, particularly for Uber.

The price of a Nissan March typically ranges from Sh850K to Sh1.5 million, depending on the year of manufacture and the car dealer you choose.

Peugeot 208

Peugeot has made a comeback in the Kenyan market after dominating in the early 90s and late 2000s.

The good news is that the Peugeot 208 Premium is a common vehicle in the market, and it is available for purchase at around Sh1.2 million.