ADVERTISEMENT
1990s Subaru thrashes a Sh10 M Audi sports car in Nyahururu drag race [Video]

Denis Mwangi

A Kenyan Subaru driver sparked debate after thrasing his rival who was driving an Audi RS7 at the drag race event held at the Nyahururu Airstrip

A collage photo of A photo of a Subaru WRX STI gc8 and a 2015 AUDI RS7
A collage photo of A photo of a Subaru WRX STI gc8 and a 2015 AUDI RS7

A debate has been raging on social media following the conclusing of Sunset Corsa, a motor vehicle enthusiasts' meet-up that took place at the Nyahururu Airstrip on April 29 & 30.

One of the activities that took place was a drag race, in which a Subaru WRX STI gc8 emerged victorious against a 2015 AUDI RS7, whose price ranges from Sh10 million.

The video of the race has been circulating on Twitter and has sparked heated discussions among car enthusiasts, with some claiming that the Subaru was modified and therefore not a fair match for the Audi.

READ: Kenya is cementing its position as East Africa's leading car dealer

Some car enthusiasts hailed the Subaru driver for his impressive win, while others suggested that the Audi driver may not have been giving his best performance.

The Subaru WRX STI GC8 and the 2015 Audi RS7 are two impressive vehicles that have captured the attention of car enthusiasts around the world.

Both cars have a unique set of features and performance capabilities that make them stand out from the crowd.

To begin with, the Audi RS7 is a luxury sports sedan that is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine that produces 560 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque.

2015 Audi RS7
2015 Audi RS7 2015 Audi RS7 Pulse Live Kenya

The car is equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system that helps to ensure a smooth and responsive driving experience.

On the other hand, the Subaru WRX STI GC8 is a rally-inspired sports car that is known for its impressive performance capabilities. The car is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 276 horsepower and 253 lb-ft of torque.

The car is equipped with a five-speed manual transmission and an all-wheel-drive system that helps to deliver excellent handling and traction.

READ: KRA to remove upfront payment of taxes for used car imports

In terms of stock performance, the Audi RS7 is generally considered to be the faster and more powerful vehicle of the two.

With a top speed of 300kph and a 0-100 kph time of 3.4 seconds, the Audi is capable of delivering an exhilarating driving experience that is hard to match.

The Subaru, on the other hand, has a top speed of 250 kph and a 0-100 kph time of around 5 seconds, making it a slightly slower vehicle in comparison.

However, it is highly likely to note that the Subaru driven in the drag race may not have been a stock version of the car. It is possible that the vehicle had undergone some modifications and tune-ups to enhance its performance capabilities.

The Subaru WRX STI is a popular car among car enthusiasts due to its potential for upgrades and modifications, which can help to improve its power, speed, and handling.\

A Subaru WRX STI
A Subaru WRX STI A Subaru WRX STI Pulse Live Kenya

The differences in the years of manufacture between the two vehicles also play a significant role in their performance capabilities.

The Audi RS7 was manufactured in 2015 and represents the latest in luxury sports sedan technology, while the Subaru WRX STI GC8 was manufactured in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

However, this does not necessarily mean that the Audi is a better vehicle in all respects.

While the Subaru may have emerged victorious in the race, it is important to note that the outcome may have been influenced by a variety of factors, including driver skill, road conditions, and the modifications made to the vehicles.

Overall, the debate over the outcome of the drag race between the Subaru WRX STI GC8 and the 2015 Audi RS7 underscores the passion and enthusiasm that many Kenyans have for cars and the culture that surrounds them.

ADVERTISEMENT

