James Orengo’s son weds lover Samantha in glamorous event in Nairobi

Siaya Governor James Orengo is a proud father after his son Michael Orengo tied the knot with his lover Samatha Luseno.
Congratulations!
The couple wedded in a glamorous ceremony at the ACK All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi.
The wedding was preceded by an elaborate dowry negotiations during which the union received the blessings of parents from both sides.
Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka who was among the dignitaries at the event took to X to congratulate the couple and wish them well.
"I was pleased to join my friends, Siaya Governor James Orengo and Betty Murungi, in celebrating Michael and Samantha's wedding today at the Nairobi All Saints Cathedral."
"Michael and Samantha, may your marriage bring you unrivaled joy and eternal love. My family wishes you all the best as you embark on this new chapter together." Kalonzo wrote.
Guests who graced the event
Deputy Chief of Staff in the Executive Office of the President, Performance and Delivery Management Eliud Owalo was also in attendance and wished the newly-weds a happy marriage.
"Michael is the son of James and Betty Orengo while Samantha is the Daughter of Evans and Marrie Luseno. I wish the couple the best in their future together." Owalo noted.
Others who graced the exquisite event are former Jubilee Chairperson David Murathe, Raphael Tuju, and Muhoho Kenyatta.
Paying dowry and blessings of parents
In line with Luo community cultural practices, Michael paid the bride price for Samantha Luseno in a ceremony that was graced by notable personalities.
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo, Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei are among the dignitaries who attended the event.
Also present was Orengo’s wife and Siaya county first lady Betty Murungi.