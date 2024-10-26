The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

James Orengo’s son weds lover Samantha in glamorous event in Nairobi

Charles Ouma

Congratulations!

James Orengo’s son Michael weds lover Samantha Luseno in glamorous event
James Orengo’s son Michael weds lover Samantha Luseno in glamorous event

Siaya Governor James Orengo is a proud father after his son Michael Orengo tied the knot with his lover Samatha Luseno.

The couple wedded in a glamorous ceremony at the ACK All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi.

The wedding was preceded by an elaborate dowry negotiations during which the union received the blessings of parents from both sides.

READ: A-list attendees: Glitz & glamour as Orengo’s son pays dowry for lover Samantha

ADVERTISEMENT

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka who was among the dignitaries at the event took to X to congratulate the couple and wish them well.

"I was pleased to join my friends, Siaya Governor James Orengo and Betty Murungi, in celebrating Michael and Samantha's wedding today at the Nairobi All Saints Cathedral."

James Orengo’s son Michael weds lover Samantha Luseno in glamorous event
James Orengo’s son Michael weds lover Samantha Luseno in glamorous event James Orengo’s son Michael weds lover Samantha Luseno in glamorous event Pulse Live Kenya

"Michael and Samantha, may your marriage bring you unrivaled joy and eternal love. My family wishes you all the best as you embark on this new chapter together." Kalonzo wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Chief of Staff in the Executive Office of the President, Performance and Delivery Management Eliud Owalo was also in attendance and wished the newly-weds a happy marriage.

"Michael is the son of James and Betty Orengo while Samantha is the Daughter of Evans and Marrie Luseno. I wish the couple the best in their future together." Owalo noted.

Others who graced the exquisite event are former Jubilee Chairperson David Murathe, Raphael Tuju, and Muhoho Kenyatta.

In line with Luo community cultural practices, Michael paid the bride price for Samantha Luseno in a ceremony that was graced by notable personalities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo, Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei are among the dignitaries who attended the event.

James Orengo’s son Michael weds lover Samantha Luseno in glamorous event
James Orengo’s son Michael weds lover Samantha Luseno in glamorous event James Orengo’s son Michael weds lover Samantha Luseno in glamorous event Pulse Live Kenya

Also present was Orengo’s wife and Siaya county first lady Betty Murungi.

Recommended articles

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

James Orengo’s son weds lover Samantha in glamorous event in Nairobi

James Orengo’s son weds lover Samantha in glamorous event in Nairobi

How Uhuru celebrated 63rd birthday, wishes for Kenya & 2 songs to mark the day

How Uhuru celebrated 63rd birthday, wishes for Kenya & 2 songs to mark the day

My wife doesn't care about me, I feel neglected - Silent struggles of Kabi WaJesus

My wife doesn't care about me, I feel neglected - Silent struggles of Kabi WaJesus

Overcoming pornography: 10 powerful prayer points with scriptures

Overcoming pornography: 10 powerful prayer points with scriptures

What you should know about Pritty Vishy's weight loss injection

What you should know about Pritty Vishy's weight loss injection

Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru weds fiancé in glamorous event graced by Kalonzo & Karua

Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru weds fiancé in glamorous event graced by Kalonzo & Karua

Ruth Matete beams with pride as daughter Toluwa turns 4

Ruth Matete beams with pride as daughter Toluwa turns 4

Week of Italian Language: Jackie Matubia to bring 'My Brilliant Friend' novel to life

Week of Italian Language: Jackie Matubia to bring 'My Brilliant Friend' novel to life

100 best happy birthday wishes for special person

100 best happy birthday wishes for special person

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kabi WaJesus and Milly WaJesus

My wife doesn't care about me, I feel neglected - Silent struggles of Kabi WaJesus

Content creator Pritty Vishy

What you should know about Pritty Vishy's weight loss injection

Overcoming pornography: 10 powerful prayer points with scriptures

Overcoming pornography: 10 powerful prayer points with scriptures

James Orengo’s son Michael weds lover Samantha Luseno in glamorous event

James Orengo’s son weds lover Samantha in glamorous event in Nairobi