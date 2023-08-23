Bald & beautiful: 8 Kenyan celebrities who effortlessly rock the hairless look

But what lies behind the decision to shave one's head bald? Is it a statement, a fashion statement, or a more profound gesture?

For some, going bald signifies strength and an unabashed display of one's authentic self. Others view it as an expression of support for a loved ones battling cancer, while a few also embrace it as an act of breaking societal norms.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, in certain African cultures, a woman with a bald or closely shaven head carries religious and cultural significance. This practice resonates with heritage and holds deep meaning within these societies.

Regardless of the motivation behind choosing a bald head, you are not alone. Many Kenyan celebrities have embraced this trend with pride, showcasing their beautifully bald heads to the world.

So, if you're considering taking the plunge, rest assured that the bald head trend is a lasting presence!

8 Kenyan celebrities who have embraced the beauty of baldness

ADVERTISEMENT

Lupita Nyong'o

In May 2023, actress Lupita Nyong'o made a big impression when she unveiled her striking bald head to the public.

The 40-year-old Oscar winner took to Instagram to reveal her bold new appearance, leaving fans amazed by her fearless change.

She has since been moving confidently and elegantly displaying her newly bald head in public appearances.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Stacey Atieno

Atieno, a presenter at NRG Radio, possesses a combination of qualities that make her stand out.

She not only maintains her fitness but also boasts a flawless figure. Additionally, her distinct bald head style has become a recognisable and iconic feature.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Vivian

Kenyan singer Vivian chose to make a fresh start and welcome positive changes in her life after separating with her husband.

In an Instagram update, the artist shared that she decided to shave her head as a symbol of starting a fresh.

Vivian looks absolutely stunning with her bald look!

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Eunice Mammito

Comedian Mammito revealed her fresh appearance on Wednesday, July 26, in an adorable video alongside Sauti Sol's Bien Aime.

In the video, they celebrated the growing bald movement as an unstoppable force.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a beaming smile, Mammito proudly proclaimed her contentment with her new look.

Comedian Mammito Eunice Pulse Live Kenya

Ajuma Nasanyana

Ajuma, one of Kenya's highly sought-after models prefers to maintain her hair in its short and natural state.

She's often seen confidently embracing a completely bald head, occasionally donning wigs during her stage appearances. Notably, she's recognised for possessing one of the darkest skin tones ever witnessed on the runway.

ADVERTISEMENT

These distinctive attributes, along with various other natural qualities, have positioned her as a favored selection for esteemed fashion brands, including the renowned Victoria's Secret.

Pulse Live Kenya

Winnie Bwire Ndubi

Actress Winfred Bwire Ndubi, popularly known by her on-screen character ‘Dida’ on Citizen TV show ‘Sultana,’ is not just a fighter against breast cancer; she is also a beacon of strength for the bald community.

Her hairless head shines beautifully, showcasing her resilience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Joy Karambu

Joy Karambu, known by the stage name Kawira, has become a familiar name in many households due to her comedic role on the long-running TV series "Papa Shirandula."

Not every girl can confidently rock a shaved head, but Kawira effortlessly pulled it off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coincidentally, when she auditioned for the role of Kawira on 'Papa Shirandula,' she happened to have short hair. It became her signature look.

Pulse Live Kenya

Barbara Chepkoech

Barbara Chepkoech, widely known by her stage name Waridi, is a multi-talented Kenyan artist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her distinctive bald head is a memorable aspect of her identity that left a lasting impression. Waridi gained considerable fame through her role in the TV series 'Wingu La Moto'.