The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

Bald & beautiful: 8 Kenyan celebrities who effortlessly rock the hairless look

Lynet Okumu

8 Kenyan celebrities who make the bald look irresistibly delectable!

From left: Comedian Mammito, Actress Winnie Ndubi & Singer Vivian
From left: Comedian Mammito, Actress Winnie Ndubi & Singer Vivian

In Kenya, the trend of embracing a bald head is swiftly gaining momentum, with an increasing number of celebrities choosing to shave their heads;

But what lies behind the decision to shave one's head bald? Is it a statement, a fashion statement, or a more profound gesture?

For some, going bald signifies strength and an unabashed display of one's authentic self. Others view it as an expression of support for a loved ones battling cancer, while a few also embrace it as an act of breaking societal norms.

Actress Winnie Bwire Ndubi 'Dida'
Actress Winnie Bwire Ndubi 'Dida' Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Here's what you need to know before going bald

Meanwhile, in certain African cultures, a woman with a bald or closely shaven head carries religious and cultural significance. This practice resonates with heritage and holds deep meaning within these societies.

Regardless of the motivation behind choosing a bald head, you are not alone. Many Kenyan celebrities have embraced this trend with pride, showcasing their beautifully bald heads to the world.

So, if you're considering taking the plunge, rest assured that the bald head trend is a lasting presence!

8 Kenyan celebrities who have embraced the beauty of baldness

ADVERTISEMENT

In May 2023, actress Lupita Nyong'o made a big impression when she unveiled her striking bald head to the public.

The 40-year-old Oscar winner took to Instagram to reveal her bold new appearance, leaving fans amazed by her fearless change.

She has since been moving confidently and elegantly displaying her newly bald head in public appearances.

Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Atieno, a presenter at NRG Radio, possesses a combination of qualities that make her stand out.

She not only maintains her fitness but also boasts a flawless figure. Additionally, her distinct bald head style has become a recognisable and iconic feature.

NRG Radio presenter and model Ongong’a Atieno Stacey
NRG Radio presenter and model Ongong’a Atieno Stacey Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyan singer Vivian chose to make a fresh start and welcome positive changes in her life after separating with her husband.

In an Instagram update, the artist shared that she decided to shave her head as a symbol of starting a fresh.

Vivian looks absolutely stunning with her bald look!

ADVERTISEMENT
Singer Vivian
Singer Vivian Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Vivian goes bald days after disclosing details of her struggling relationship

Comedian Mammito revealed her fresh appearance on Wednesday, July 26, in an adorable video alongside Sauti Sol's Bien Aime.

In the video, they celebrated the growing bald movement as an unstoppable force.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a beaming smile, Mammito proudly proclaimed her contentment with her new look.

Comedian Mammito Eunice
Comedian Mammito Eunice Comedian Mammito Eunice Pulse Live Kenya

Ajuma, one of Kenya's highly sought-after models prefers to maintain her hair in its short and natural state.

She's often seen confidently embracing a completely bald head, occasionally donning wigs during her stage appearances. Notably, she's recognised for possessing one of the darkest skin tones ever witnessed on the runway.

ADVERTISEMENT

These distinctive attributes, along with various other natural qualities, have positioned her as a favored selection for esteemed fashion brands, including the renowned Victoria's Secret.

Ajuma
Ajuma Pulse Live Kenya

Actress Winfred Bwire Ndubi, popularly known by her on-screen character ‘Dida’ on Citizen TV show ‘Sultana,’ is not just a fighter against breast cancer; she is also a beacon of strength for the bald community.

Her hairless head shines beautifully, showcasing her resilience.

ADVERTISEMENT
Winnie Bwire Ndubi alias Dida who acts on a Citizen TV program, Sultana
Winnie Bwire Ndubi alias Dida who acts on a Citizen TV program, Sultana Pulse Live Kenya

Joy Karambu, known by the stage name Kawira, has become a familiar name in many households due to her comedic role on the long-running TV series "Papa Shirandula."

Not every girl can confidently rock a shaved head, but Kawira effortlessly pulled it off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coincidentally, when she auditioned for the role of Kawira on 'Papa Shirandula,' she happened to have short hair. It became her signature look.

Actress Joy Karambu ' Kawira'
Actress Joy Karambu ' Kawira' Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Joy Karambu 'Kawira' shines in skit performance

Barbara Chepkoech, widely known by her stage name Waridi, is a multi-talented Kenyan artist.

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Her distinctive bald head is a memorable aspect of her identity that left a lasting impression. Waridi gained considerable fame through her role in the TV series 'Wingu La Moto'.
Actress Barbara Chepkoech 'Waridi'
Actress Barbara Chepkoech 'Waridi' Pulse Live Kenya

Recommended articles

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Bald & beautiful: 8 Kenyan celebrities who effortlessly rock the hairless look

Bald & beautiful: 8 Kenyan celebrities who effortlessly rock the hairless look

10 hot tips for building a stellar influencer career

10 hot tips for building a stellar influencer career

Tattoo tribute: 10 Kenyan celebrities who've left a mark on their fans' skin

Tattoo tribute: 10 Kenyan celebrities who've left a mark on their fans' skin

A sex pillow might be the best way to spice up your sex life now

A sex pillow might be the best way to spice up your sex life now

The benefits and downsides of marrying early

The benefits and downsides of marrying early

Fans ask Jalang'o to share results after purchasing mukombero

Fans ask Jalang'o to share results after purchasing mukombero

The play that brought Bobi Wine, Barbie together

The play that brought Bobi Wine, Barbie together

8 steps to healing after sexual trauma

8 steps to healing after sexual trauma

5 easy-to-make breakfasts that will make your kids love you

5 easy-to-make breakfasts that will make your kids love you

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ex- Tahidi High actor Joseph Kinuthia 'Omosh'

Why Omosh hasn't moved into house he received as a gift, 2 years after completion

Winnie Odinga takes a photo with a boda boda rider

Rider excited after spotting Winnie Odinga in her Mercedes SUV Coupe [Video]

Content creator Diana Marua and her son Morgan Bahati

Moral police gang up against Diana Marua over wardrobe choice

Things to consider before becoming a side chick

5 things to consider before becoming a side chick