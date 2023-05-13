Lupita Nyong'o teases fans as she unveils stunning new look

Taking to Instagram, the Oscar-winning actress debuted her new look, sharing a photo of herself with a bald head with a caption that read: "Application for the Dora Milaje submitted."

She was referring to the all-female bodyguards of the Black Panther character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which she features.

Fans were quick to compliment her for the new look, noting that she looks as stylish and as elegant as ever.

Others speculated that the look could be related to a role she is preparing for in her acting career, noting that they are looking forward to her next movie.

Before getting a haircut, the diva shared a TikTok video in which she admitted that she would miss her hair.

The actress is also a fashion icon whose ability to blend style, elegance and choice of attire never goes unnoticed.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ambassadorial role and Lupita's elegance and style

Last year, the actress stunning photos of a photoshoot in which she easily blended fashion with nature, matching her glowing melanin skin with the background and striking a perfect balance of lighting and background during the photoshoot.

The photos left many amazed by her beauty and sense of fashion.

During the flowery photoshoot, everything was on point from her make up to the attire she adorned and the hairstyle, with the photographer capturing it all on camera and the diva sharing the same with her fans.

Brands have also tapped into her fame and sense of style, giving her ambassadorial roles in which she has delivered.

Most rececently, the actress landed an ambassadorial role with a US-based mines company, De Beers Group.

According to the mining company, Lupita's core element in the partnership will be to support De Beers' Building Forever commitment, which aims to advance women and girls where its diamonds are discovered.