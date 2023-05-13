The sports category has moved to a new website.

Lupita Nyong'o teases fans as she unveils stunning new look

The Hollywood star easily blends fashion and elegance that matches her glowing melanin skin and stands out whenever she steps out.

Lupita Nyong'o. She is the ambassador for De Beers, A Diamonds mining company

Actress Lupita Nyong’o has changed her look, spotting a new bold and bald look and sending her fans into a frenzy.

Taking to Instagram, the Oscar-winning actress debuted her new look, sharing a photo of herself with a bald head with a caption that read: "Application for the Dora Milaje submitted."

She was referring to the all-female bodyguards of the Black Panther character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which she features.

Fans were quick to compliment her for the new look, noting that she looks as stylish and as elegant as ever.

Others speculated that the look could be related to a role she is preparing for in her acting career, noting that they are looking forward to her next movie.

Before getting a haircut, the diva shared a TikTok video in which she admitted that she would miss her hair.

The actress is also a fashion icon whose ability to blend style, elegance and choice of attire never goes unnoticed.

A photo of Lupita Nyong'o with her new bold and bald look shared on Instagram
A photo of Lupita Nyong'o with her new bold and bald look shared on Instagram Pulse Live Kenya

Ambassadorial role and Lupita's elegance and style

Last year, the actress stunning photos of a photoshoot in which she easily blended fashion with nature, matching her glowing melanin skin with the background and striking a perfect balance of lighting and background during the photoshoot.

The photos left many amazed by her beauty and sense of fashion.

During the flowery photoshoot, everything was on point from her make up to the attire she adorned and the hairstyle, with the photographer capturing it all on camera and the diva sharing the same with her fans.

Brands have also tapped into her fame and sense of style, giving her ambassadorial roles in which she has delivered.

Most rececently, the actress landed an ambassadorial role with a US-based mines company, De Beers Group.

According to the mining company, Lupita's core element in the partnership will be to support De Beers' Building Forever commitment, which aims to advance women and girls where its diamonds are discovered.

De Beers is reported to be among the largest diamond mining companies in the world, having recorded an output of 30.78 million carats of diamonds in 2019.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

