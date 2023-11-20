The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Mens Health

Men: How to spot the early warning signs of baldness

Amos Robi

Understanding the early signs of baldness can empower individuals to take proactive steps in addressing hair loss.

A man looking at himself in the mirror
A man looking at himself in the mirror

The journey towards a bald head often begins with subtle indicators that many people may overlook.

The prospect of thinning hair or balding can be a cause for concern. Understanding the early signs of baldness can empower individuals to take proactive steps in addressing hair loss. Here are ten early signs to watch out for:

One of the initial signs of impending baldness is an increase in hair shedding during everyday activities, such as brushing or showering. If you notice more hair in your comb or on the shower floor than usual, it may be an early warning.

ADVERTISEMENT

A receding hairline, particularly in men, is a classic early sign of male pattern baldness. Pay attention to changes in the shape and position of your hairline, especially around the temples and forehead.

Thinning hair at the crown of the head is another common indicator. Hair loss may begin with a widening part or a noticeable reduction in hair density at the back of the head.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the scalp becomes more visible through the hair, it's often a sign of hair thinning. This can be observed when hair is wet or styled in certain ways.

Man with bald head
Man with bald head Pulse Ghana

Noticeable changes in the texture of the hair, such as finer or more brittle strands, can be an early indication of hair loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the scalp becomes more sensitive or painful, it could be a sign of hair follicles weakening. This sensitivity may be accompanied by itching or discomfort.

Genetic factors play a significant role in hair loss. If close family members, such as parents or siblings, experienced early balding, it increases the likelihood of a similar pattern for you.

Difficulty in styling your hair as you used to may indicate changes in hair density. If you find it challenging to achieve the same hairstyles or notice less volume, it could be an early sign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reduced hair growth rate is often an early symptom. If you observe that your hair is taking longer to grow or doesn't seem to grow as much as it used to, it may be a cause for concern.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Men: How to spot the early warning signs of baldness

Men: How to spot the early warning signs of baldness

Giraffes could go extinct – the 5 biggest threats they face

Giraffes could go extinct – the 5 biggest threats they face

Palm oil in common household products is destroying the world’s ‘Orangutan Capital’

Palm oil in common household products is destroying the world’s ‘Orangutan Capital’

Loneliness 'could soon become an epidemic' WHO declares

Loneliness 'could soon become an epidemic' WHO declares

10 lessons employment will teach you

10 lessons employment will teach you

9 reasons young men are abandoning vests for other fashion pieces

9 reasons young men are abandoning vests for other fashion pieces

20 best photos from Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi & Woman Rep Betty Maina's ruracio

20 best photos from Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi & Woman Rep Betty Maina's ruracio

6 body organs you can donate while still alive

6 body organs you can donate while still alive

Men: 10 things you should avoid doing to your pregnant partner

Men: 10 things you should avoid doing to your pregnant partner

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A man looking at himself in the mirror

Men: How to spot the early warning signs of baldness