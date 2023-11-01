The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

Contemporary meets tradition: Kikuyu Love Sessions' 2nd edition sets bar high

Pulse Mix

Kikuyu Love Sessions: Bridging generations through music and culture

Muringi,
Muringi,

The second edition of Kikuyu Love Sessions, a unique celebration of love, wellness, and the vibrant sounds of new school Kikuyu artists, marked yet another unforgettable experience for attendees and performers alike.

This event, held on Saturday, October 14, 2023, attracted a remarkable turnout and further solidified its position as a premier platform for emerging talent in Kenya's local music scene.

Kikuyu Love Sessions (KLS), conceived and organized by Allan Gitau, a passionate music enthusiast, is a one-of-a-kind celebration of Agikuyu culture, tradition, and music.

ADVERTISEMENT

It seeks to bridge generations by highlighting the fresh and innovative sounds of contemporary Kikuyu artists while paying homage to the roots of Kikuyu music and folklore.

"The success of the second edition of KLS is a testament to the power of music to unite and uplift communities," said Allan Gitau. "We are thrilled to see the growing interest and support for KLS, reflecting the hunger for art, especially among younger audiences."

The event brought together music enthusiasts, culture aficionados, and curious souls from all walks of life, creating a diverse and vibrant audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attendees were treated to a soul-stirring and mesmerizing lineup of new school Kikuyu artists, each delivering a unique blend of modern melodies and traditional Kikuyu sounds.

Artists like Muringi, Nyawira Siren, and Flow Flani took the stage with electrifying performances that transcended age and cultural barriers.

They seamlessly merged contemporary musical styles with Kikuyu traditions, creating a harmonious blend that resonated well with the young audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the highlights of the evening was the collaborative performance between Wanjine and Muringi, during which they debuted their new hit single, 'Nguhiriria'.

"We were ecstatic to witness the energy and enthusiasm of both the artists and the audience. The passion for our culture and heritage was palpable, and it was a beautiful sight to behold," commented Muringi, one of the headlining acts.

Kikuyu Love Sessions continues to gain momentum and recognition, with the second edition drawing increased attendance and attention from all social media platforms.

The event's social media presence received substantial engagement from fans, with many expressing their appreciation for the positive impact the event brings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The overwhelming success of the second edition of Kikuyu Love Sessions has set the stage for an even brighter future.

Organisers are already planning the third edition, which promises to be an even bigger spectacle for local art.

Recommended articles

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Contemporary meets tradition: Kikuyu Love Sessions' 2nd edition sets bar high

Contemporary meets tradition: Kikuyu Love Sessions' 2nd edition sets bar high

Couples, it's time to start sharing all your clothes with each other — not just sweatshirts

Couples, it's time to start sharing all your clothes with each other — not just sweatshirts

Mixed reactions as singles gather for 2-day prayer conference to find life partners

Mixed reactions as singles gather for 2-day prayer conference to find life partners

Apart from reproduction, this is what semen does in a woman's body

Apart from reproduction, this is what semen does in a woman's body

Is it possible to get rid of hip dips? Here's everything girls need to know

Is it possible to get rid of hip dips? Here's everything girls need to know

Why men need to stop putting their phones in their pocket

Why men need to stop putting their phones in their pocket

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are engaged after two-year relationship

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are engaged after two-year relationship

According to netizens, these are the most annoying types of colleagues

According to netizens, these are the most annoying types of colleagues

8 ways African women can apply makeup in hot weather without looking cakey

8 ways African women can apply makeup in hot weather without looking cakey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Places you should never take a woman to on a first date [istockphoto]

5 places you should never take a woman on a first date

Jayden is far too common [istockphoto]

Parents should be stopped from naming male children Jayden, here’s why

Why they come back

4 reasons men usually come back after they walk away

African ladies walking on the street

12 things you inherit from parents unknowingly