Sherlyne Anyango stuns fans with surprise pregnancy announcement

Kenyan content creator Sherlyne Anyango, has surprised many by announcing that she is expecting a child.

In a heartwarming post shared on her social media, the curvaceous beauty showcased her baby bump and expressed her joy with a touching message that drew praise and congratulations from her followers.

Sherlyne Anyango’s emotional pregnancy announcement

ADVERTISEMENT

In the post, Sherlyne Anyango appeared radiant in a caramel off-shoulder dress that elegantly revealed her baby bump.

Sherlyne Anyango’s emotional pregnancy announcement Pulse Live Kenya

The dress had a high cut, giving a glimpse of her legs, while she cradled her bump with joy. Her happiness was evident in both the photos and the message she shared alongside them.

"Our little miracle is on the way," she wrote. "I dreamt of you. I prayed for you. I manifested you. Thank you for entering my womb and making me realise how blessed I am!"

ADVERTISEMENT

Her words were met with overwhelming support, with many of her fans flooding her post with messages of congratulations.

A look back at Sherlyne Anyango’s past relationships

Sherlyne’s pregnancy announcement comes after a series of ups and downs in her love life. In a past interview with YouTuber Eve Mungai in June 2023, Sherlyne opened up about the regrets she had from her past relationships.

Sherlyne Anyango Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

She highlighted the importance of closure and communication, acknowledging how her previous actions had impacted her life.

One significant relationship she spoke about was her time with media personality and comedian Oga Obinna. Sherlyne admitted that she ended their relationship without proper communication, a decision she regreted.

Why Sherlyne Anyango left Oga Obinna

Sherlyne candidly revealed that she left Oga Obinna to pursue a relationship with another man named Andrew.

According to her, she weighed the pros and cons of both relationships and ultimately chose Andrew because of the support and potential he offered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite her decision, Sherlyne expressed deep remorse for how she handled the situation. She publicly apologised to Oga Obinna, admitting that it was unfair for him to learn about her departure through other means instead of directly from her.

Sherlyne recognised the hurt she caused and stated that she should have communicated her intentions clearly.

Pulse Live Kenya

The cancelled wedding with her mzungu bae

Another notable chapter in Sherlyne Anyango’s relationship history was her near-marriage to a foreigner.

ADVERTISEMENT

She revealed that she was once close to marrying a Mzungu man who was deeply in love with her. However, his family intervened after doing an online search of her name.

The results from their search, which included stories from Sherlyne’s past, particularly from her involvement with Xtian Dela’s Club Covid, raised red flags for the man’s family. The family advised their son not to marry her, deeming her a risk based on what they found online.

Despite the man’s feelings for Sherlyne, the wedding was called off due to his family’s concerns.

"The guy... the Mzungu guy that you all used to see on my page... he was in love with me, but the family felt I was a red flag," Sherlyne explained in a previous interview. "They advised their son not to marry me."

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

A surprise pregnancy announcement

Sherlyne has not been as active on social media in recent months, apart from occasional posts about her gym sessions.

Her pregnancy has come as a surprise to many of her followers, especially after her quiet social media presence.