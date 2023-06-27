The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Non-Kenyan fiancé cancelled wedding after he googled me - Sherlyne Anyango

Fabian Simiyu

Sherlyne says she regrets exposing her body online

Sherlyne Anyango
Sherlyne Anyango

Oga Obinna's ex, Sherylne Anyango, opened up in a candid interview with YouTuber Presenter Ali, revealing how her plans to marry her non-Kenyan fiancé faced obstacles when his family decided to investigate her further.

Recommended articles

According to Sherlyne, they decided to search for her online and stumbled upon stories from her past when she was 19 years old.

She continued by explaining that her boyfriend loved her deeply, but his family saw her past actions as a red flag and advised him against marrying her.

Sherlyne Anyango
Sherlyne Anyango Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 4 professionals you should avoid in a partner, according to Oga Obinna

She added that the incident served as an eye-opener for her, realizing how her past actions had interfered with her plans.

She expressed regret over posting online photos of herself in revealing attire, particularly showcasing her butts. She admitted that she wishes she had never shared those images.

Sherlyne revealed that she made a lot of money in 2020 through 'Club Covid', a program that used to be managed by Xtian Dela.

ADVERTISEMENT

She mentioned that the money was a significant help to her, but she still regrets her nudity on the show, acknowledging that it was not a good choice.

She continued that the money she earned from the program helped her purchase her Sh25 million house, although she also raised additional funds through other private shows she was involved in at the time.

Sherlyne Anyango
Sherlyne Anyango Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I have been summoned by DCI - Xtian Dela

She also mentioned that she constructed a house worth Sh4 million for her parents and used the remaining funds to furnish her own house.

ADVERTISEMENT

She admitted that she did not struggle to make money during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite many people being adversely affected by it.

Comedian Oga Obinna’s ex-girlfriend Sherlyne Anyango has said Obinna was mistreating her and was part of the reason for their break up.

“Was Obinna treating you right? Au ni baby mama wake anacause drama mingi?” the curious fan asked.

Oga Obinna
Oga Obinna Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

“If he was I would be with him and anyway I wont answer anymore questions about him I’m so happy where I am,” she responded.

Anyango further agreed that Obinna was immature during the time the two were love birds.

The two broke up with Anyango getting married to another fiancé a relationship which did not last.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Would you remain at Citizen TV for triple the salary? - Willis Raburu responds

Would you remain at Citizen TV for triple the salary? - Willis Raburu responds

Non-Kenyan fiancé cancelled wedding after he googled me - Sherlyne Anyango

Non-Kenyan fiancé cancelled wedding after he googled me - Sherlyne Anyango

U.K. promoter exposes Zari after failed Birmingham Show

U.K. promoter exposes Zari after failed Birmingham Show

Radio Citizen presenter Shatta Bway mourns wife in emotional letter

Radio Citizen presenter Shatta Bway mourns wife in emotional letter

Peter Salasya sympathizes with Edday Nderitu amid family chaos

Peter Salasya sympathizes with Edday Nderitu amid family chaos

How Beyoncé donated $10,000 to Nigerian siblings' London restaurant

How Beyoncé donated $10,000 to Nigerian siblings' London restaurant

Karen Nyamu addresses assault allegations after viral photo

Karen Nyamu addresses assault allegations after viral photo

Kenyans react to viral video of gloomy bride at her wedding [Watch]

Kenyans react to viral video of gloomy bride at her wedding [Watch]

Zari and Shakib take over London after cancelled White Party

Zari and Shakib take over London after cancelled White Party

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Size 8, Nick Mutuma and Murugi Munyi

14 celebs who attended the most expensive schools in Kenya

Singer Akothee

Emotional Akothee finally opens up about relationship with Cebbie Koks

Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu

Video of Zuchu singing Taarab to Diamond goes viral [Watch]

Bahati and Diana Marua

Bahati, Diana Marua announce wedding after 7-year 'marriage'