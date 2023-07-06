Sherlyne Anyango apologizes for dumping Oga Obinna

In an interview with Eve Mungai on wednesday June 5, Sherlyne expressed regret over her actions and acknowledged the need for closure and communication in relationships.

Additionally, she shared insights into her past and revealed how her previous choices had impacted her present.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Sherlyne dumped Oga Obinna

Sherlyne openly admitted that her decision to leave Oga Obinna without explanation was a mistake.

She disclosed the circumstances that led to her decision to be with another man, Andrew. She candidly stated that she evaluated the pros and cons of both relationships and ultimately chose Andrew based on what he offered in terms of support and potential.

"I literally sat down nikaandika huyu ananisaidia na nini na huyu mwingine ananisaidia na nini... so the white guy is the one who won. He had more pros than Obinna so i chose Andrew," Sherlyne said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

She denied dating both Obinna and Andrew at the same time, clarifying that Andrew was just a potential at that time.

"Alikua potential, tulikua tunakatiana hiyo time na nikaanika nani ananisaidia zaidi. and i found out that this other guy helped me more than obinna so i decided," she said.

Sherlyne's heartfelt apology to oga Obinna

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing remorse for her actions, Sherlyne publicly apologized to Oga Obinna for not sharing her intentions and leaving him without proper communication.

She acknowledged that it was unfair to let him find out about her departure through other means and expressed regret for the pain she caused.

"Am sorry Obinna... I never told Obinna what was happening. Nilimwacha tu akaskia niko majuu. I know its bad but i apologize for that," she said.

Sherlyne Anyango reveals reason for break up with Obinna Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Sherlyne Anyango - Am not a bitter ex

When questioned about her engagement on Oga Obinna's social media posts, Sherlyne defended her right to express her thoughts.

She stated that since she had left without informing him about her relocation, she saw no reason why she couldn't comment on his posts whenever she desired.

"Vile nilirelocate majuu sikumwambia anything, sikumwambia nahama or anything. sikumwambia namwacha so i dont see why i should not comment on his posts whenever i want," she said.

Sherlyne Anyango Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT