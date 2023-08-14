The sports category has moved to a new website.

Quick thinking saves Dennis Itumbi from Kaunda suit wardrobe mishap [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Dennis Itumbi seems to have borrowed a leaf from President William Ruto’s recent wardrobe upgrade.

Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi found himself a victim of a minor wardrobe malfunction during a church service in Embu County on Sunday, August 14.
Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi found himself a victim of a minor wardrobe malfunction during a church service in Embu County on Sunday, August 14.

Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi found himself a victim of a minor wardrobe malfunction during a church service in Embu County on Sunday, August 14.

Itumbi attended a thanksgiving service for Nominated MCA Susan Mwende at St. Thomas ACK Kanja in Runyejes.

During the service, Itumbi’s Kaunda suit required some mending after one of the buttons popped.

He was forced to send one of his close associates for a needle and thread to save the situation from a potentially embarrassing incident.

Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi speaks at St. Thomas ACK Kanja in Runyejes on August 13, 2023
Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi speaks at St. Thomas ACK Kanja in Runyejes on August 13, 2023

Sam Terriz, who shared the video of the digital strategist sewing back his button said he was surprised to observe how Itumbi was resourceful at that moment.

“He asked me to fetch a needle and thread from his car, and I willingly obliged. I didn't understand the purpose until I got back to him,” Sam said.

The service went on as planned and in his remarks, Itumbi thanked the MCA for inviting him and acknowledged their friendship.

“Was great worshipping at ACK St.Thomas Kanja, Runyejes Constituency, Embu. Together with congregants, family and friends of Susan Mwende, we gave thanks for her devotion, focus and determination as an MCA.

“Great sermon on the faith of Thanksgiving. Susan, asante for hosting us and we wish you well as you March towards your faith and vision,” he said.

Itumbi seems to have borrowed a leaf from President William Ruto’s recent wardrobe upgrade.

President Ruto has adopted Kaunda suits as his new style away from official blazer suits.

The Kaunda suits feature a single-breasted design, three buttons, narrow lapels, short sleeves, and patch pockets on the front of a safari jacket, paired with matching pants.

