Quick thinking saves Dennis Itumbi from Kaunda suit wardrobe mishap [Video]

Itumbi attended a thanksgiving service for Nominated MCA Susan Mwende at St. Thomas ACK Kanja in Runyejes.

During the service, Itumbi’s Kaunda suit required some mending after one of the buttons popped.

He was forced to send one of his close associates for a needle and thread to save the situation from a potentially embarrassing incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi speaks at St. Thomas ACK Kanja in Runyejes on August 13, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Sam Terriz, who shared the video of the digital strategist sewing back his button said he was surprised to observe how Itumbi was resourceful at that moment.

“He asked me to fetch a needle and thread from his car, and I willingly obliged. I didn't understand the purpose until I got back to him,” Sam said.

The service went on as planned and in his remarks, Itumbi thanked the MCA for inviting him and acknowledged their friendship.

“Was great worshipping at ACK St.Thomas Kanja, Runyejes Constituency, Embu. Together with congregants, family and friends of Susan Mwende, we gave thanks for her devotion, focus and determination as an MCA.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Great sermon on the faith of Thanksgiving. Susan, asante for hosting us and we wish you well as you March towards your faith and vision,” he said.

Itumbi seems to have borrowed a leaf from President William Ruto’s recent wardrobe upgrade.

President Ruto has adopted Kaunda suits as his new style away from official blazer suits.