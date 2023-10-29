The sports category has moved to a new website.

Ladies - 10 clues the house is not his & might be an Airbnb or a friend's house

Amos Robi

Some men would go out of their way rent Airbnbs to please women if they don't have houses or theirs arent as appealing

A young couple

Understanding whether the house you're being taken to is truly your potential man's home or merely a temporary arrangement can be crucial for fostering trust and transparency in any relationship.

While it's not always easy to distinguish, certain clues can help women gauge the nature of the living situation they're stepping into.

Here are ten key indicators to watch out for to determine whether the house you've been taken to is possibly a friend's place or an Airbnb, rather than your potential man's permanent residence.

A noticeable absence of personal belongings, photographs, or any signs of a personal touch within the living space could be a red flag.

Sparse or minimal furniture, especially the absence of essential home items like a bed frame or a proper closet, might suggest a temporary living arrangement.

If your partner seems unfamiliar with the house's layout, appliances, or basic amenities, it could indicate that this is not their permanent residence.

The absence of personal toiletries, clothing, or any signs of regular use can signify that the house might not be your partner's habitual dwelling.

Clothes in a dressing room
Clothes in a dressing room

An absence of groceries, personal items, or any signs of a routine within the living space may imply that the house is not where your partner spends most of their time.

If your partner appears unfamiliar with the neighbours or surrounding areas, it could hint at a temporary or unfamiliar living situation.

If other inhabitants of the block seem reserved or unfamiliar with your partner, it could suggest a more casual or temporary living arrangement.

If the house appears to lack long-term maintenance or care, it might indicate that it is not a permanent residence.

A lack of emotional investment or attachment to the house, such as not discussing memories or experiences, can be an indicator that this is not your partner's primary living space.

If your partner provides vague or unconvincing explanations about the house, its history, or their connection to it, it could raise suspicions about the authenticity of the living situation.

Amos Robi
