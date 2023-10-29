Ladies - 10 clues the house is not his & might be an Airbnb or a friend's house

While it's not always easy to distinguish, certain clues can help women gauge the nature of the living situation they're stepping into.

Here are ten key indicators to watch out for to determine whether the house you've been taken to is possibly a friend's place or an Airbnb, rather than your potential man's permanent residence.

Lack of personal touch

ADVERTISEMENT

A noticeable absence of personal belongings, photographs, or any signs of a personal touch within the living space could be a red flag.

Minimal or temporary furnishings

Sparse or minimal furniture, especially the absence of essential home items like a bed frame or a proper closet, might suggest a temporary living arrangement.

Unfamiliarity with basic amenities

If your partner seems unfamiliar with the house's layout, appliances, or basic amenities, it could indicate that this is not their permanent residence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unused toiletries and clothing

The absence of personal toiletries, clothing, or any signs of regular use can signify that the house might not be your partner's habitual dwelling.

I wished there were more hooks on the wall to organize my clothes. Some of the clothes kept falling off the hooks, and I had to pile a bunch on the stool in the corner. Business Insider USA

Lack of groceries or personalized items

An absence of groceries, personal items, or any signs of a routine within the living space may imply that the house is not where your partner spends most of their time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfamiliar neighbours or surroundings

If your partner appears unfamiliar with the neighbours or surrounding areas, it could hint at a temporary or unfamiliar living situation.

Reserved behaviour neighbours

If other inhabitants of the block seem reserved or unfamiliar with your partner, it could suggest a more casual or temporary living arrangement.

Absence of long-term maintenance

ADVERTISEMENT

If the house appears to lack long-term maintenance or care, it might indicate that it is not a permanent residence.

No signs of emotional investment

A lack of emotional investment or attachment to the house, such as not discussing memories or experiences, can be an indicator that this is not your partner's primary living space.

Vague or unconvincing explanations