The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

13 surprising secrets women don't want men to know

Lynet Okumu

Here are 13 surprising secrets women don't want men to know

Happy woman
Happy woman

Understanding the complexities of human relationships can be a challenge, especially when it comes to decoding the thoughts and emotions of the opposite gender.

Women, in particular, are known for their ability to keep certain aspects of themselves hidden.

Here are 13 secrets that women typically prefer to keep to themselves

ADVERTISEMENT

Women often expect men to share their feelings openly, but the truth is that many women do not express their own emotions.

Happy couple
Happy couple Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why women are likely to seek divorce after becoming more successful than their husbands

It can be challenging for them to articulate what they are truly feeling, which sometimes leads to misunderstandings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Women have a keen sense of smell and are often drawn to distinctive scents. The next time she hugs you, pay attention as she might be subtly trying to catch your natural musk, which can be an attractive factor for her.

Women are observant and can gauge a man's confidence level through his body language. Even if a woman appears mature, she still desires a partner who can bring out her playful and carefree side.

Happy couple
Happy couple Pulse Live Kenya

READ: For ladies: 9 important things to do on a first date

ADVERTISEMENT

Most women have experienced a significant first love that has left a lasting impact on her. It's a moment where she has given her heart and soul completely, making it a precious memory for her.

Surprisingly, some women find the sweat on a man's face after physical activity to be appealing. It can be a turn-on for them and can indicate that you have been active.

ADVERTISEMENT

If a woman is secretly interested in you, she will enjoy prolonged eye contact. It's a subtle way for her to establish a connection and show her interest without explicitly stating it.

Happy couple
Happy couple Pulse Live Kenya

READ: For ladies: 5 tips on how to stop your man from cheating

Most women may not always be forthcoming about their past relationships or their body count. It's a personal matter, and they may choose to keep this information private.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the digital age, it's common for women to indulge in some social media stalking to gather information about a potential love interest. It allows them to gain insights into your life before getting to know you better.

Women often appreciate playful teasing from their partners. If a woman gets upset, she would rather have kisses and affectionate gestures than a straightforward apology.

ADVERTISEMENT
Happy woman
Happy woman Pulse Live Kenya

Rather than outright admitting their feelings, women tend to initiate casual conversations and inquire about your well-being as a subtle way of showing their interest.

Some women find it amusing when a man mimics or repeats something they said in a peculiar manner. It's an unexpected form of humor that can make them laugh uncontrollably.

ADVERTISEMENT

When women are feeling down or sad, they usually don't need someone to solve their problems. Instead, they seek warm and comforting support, someone who can offer a listening ear and understanding.

Contrary to popular belief, most women appreciate honesty and directness in communication, especially when it comes to expectations regarding intimacy.

Being upfront about your intentions can foster better understanding and prevent misunderstandings.

Recommended articles

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

13 surprising secrets women don't want men to know

13 surprising secrets women don't want men to know

Top 7 deadly foods in the world that must be avoided

Top 7 deadly foods in the world that must be avoided

Fantana's birthday photos prove she's the ultimate fashion girl this season

Fantana's birthday photos prove she's the ultimate fashion girl this season

Men's unspoken struggles in the aftermath of love according to AI app ChatGPT

Men's unspoken struggles in the aftermath of love according to AI app ChatGPT

4 reasons you should transport your fridge in an upright position

4 reasons you should transport your fridge in an upright position

TikTok introduces new community guidelines & safety features

TikTok introduces new community guidelines & safety features

Why women are likely to seek divorce after becoming more successful than their husbands

Why women are likely to seek divorce after becoming more successful than their husbands

TikToker Brian Chira explains why he took HIV medication live on camera

TikToker Brian Chira explains why he took HIV medication live on camera

5 foods that put you in a good mood

5 foods that put you in a good mood

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

Stop asking your girl for body count, you don't need to know

Successful women are more likely to seek divorce [istockphoto]

Why women are likely to seek divorce after becoming more successful than their husbands

Naomi Campbell announces the birth of her son via instagram post [Instagram/ Naomicampbell]

53-year-old Naomi Campbell welcomes second child

Happy couple(FreeImages)

7 signs you’re falling hard for your partner