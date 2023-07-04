13 surprising secrets women don't want men to know

Women, in particular, are known for their ability to keep certain aspects of themselves hidden.

Here are 13 secrets that women typically prefer to keep to themselves

Feelings

Women often expect men to share their feelings openly, but the truth is that many women do not express their own emotions.

It can be challenging for them to articulate what they are truly feeling, which sometimes leads to misunderstandings.

Natural smells

Women have a keen sense of smell and are often drawn to distinctive scents. The next time she hugs you, pay attention as she might be subtly trying to catch your natural musk, which can be an attractive factor for her.

Reading confidence through body language

Women are observant and can gauge a man's confidence level through his body language. Even if a woman appears mature, she still desires a partner who can bring out her playful and carefree side.

First love holds a special place

Most women have experienced a significant first love that has left a lasting impact on her. It's a moment where she has given her heart and soul completely, making it a precious memory for her.

Sweat can be attractive

Surprisingly, some women find the sweat on a man's face after physical activity to be appealing. It can be a turn-on for them and can indicate that you have been active.

Enjoying eye contact

If a woman is secretly interested in you, she will enjoy prolonged eye contact. It's a subtle way for her to establish a connection and show her interest without explicitly stating it.

Body count

Most women may not always be forthcoming about their past relationships or their body count. It's a personal matter, and they may choose to keep this information private.

Social media stalking

In the digital age, it's common for women to indulge in some social media stalking to gather information about a potential love interest. It allows them to gain insights into your life before getting to know you better.

Teasing as a form of affection

Women often appreciate playful teasing from their partners. If a woman gets upset, she would rather have kisses and affectionate gestures than a straightforward apology.

Expressions of interest

Rather than outright admitting their feelings, women tend to initiate casual conversations and inquire about your well-being as a subtle way of showing their interest.

Copying their words

Some women find it amusing when a man mimics or repeats something they said in a peculiar manner. It's an unexpected form of humor that can make them laugh uncontrollably.

Seeking comfort

When women are feeling down or sad, they usually don't need someone to solve their problems. Instead, they seek warm and comforting support, someone who can offer a listening ear and understanding.

Honesty

Contrary to popular belief, most women appreciate honesty and directness in communication, especially when it comes to expectations regarding intimacy.