The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

For ladies: 9 important things to do on a first date

Lynet Okumu

Here are 9 important things every lady should do on a first date

A lady on awkward dinner date
A lady on awkward dinner date

First dates can be both exciting and nerve-wracking. They provide an opportunity to get to know someone new and potentially lay the foundation for a meaningful relationship.

To make the most out of this initial encounter, it's crucial to approach it with a thoughtful mindset.

In this article, we present nine important things that every lady should consider doing on a first date to ensure a positive and memorable experience.

Date
Date Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: For ladies: 5 tips on how to stop your man from cheating

Arriving on time shows respect for your date and demonstrates your reliability. It sets the tone for the evening and leaves a lasting impression.

By being punctual, you convey that you value their time and are genuinely interested in getting to know them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Choosing an outfit that makes you feel comfortable and confident is key. When you feel good about yourself, it positively impacts your demeanor and overall impression.

Couple on a date
Couple on a date Pulse Live Kenya

READ: For women: Here's how to tell you've found the ideal man

Opt for an outfit that reflects your personal style while considering the location and activity planned for the date.

ADVERTISEMENT

Active listening is an essential skill for effective communication. Give undivided attention to your date, maintain eye contact, and show genuine interest in what they have to say.

While it's important to be open and authentic, it's equally crucial to avoid oversharing personal details too soon.

Couple on a date
Couple on a date Pulse Live Kenya

READ: For ladies: 4 reasons why women fall in love

ADVERTISEMENT

Save deeper, more personal conversations for future dates when a stronger bond has been established.

Authenticity is key when it comes to building a genuine connection. Don't be afraid to let your true self shine through.

Be honest, genuine, and embrace your unique personality. Trying to be someone you're not will only create unnecessary pressure and potentially hinder a potential connection.

ADVERTISEMENT

When dining on a first date, practicing good table manners is essential. Chew with your mouth closed, use utensils appropriately, and engage in polite conversation.

A positive attitude can greatly influence the overall vibe of the date. Approach the evening with an open mind and a cheerful disposition.

African couple
African couple Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 7 things you must have in sync with your partner before marriage

ADVERTISEMENT

Keep conversations light and positive, and don't hesitate to share a genuine smile or laugh.

In the age of smartphones, it's crucial to limit distractions on a first date. Keep your phone on silent or, better yet, put it away entirely.

This shows respect for your date's company and ensures your focus remains on building a connection rather than on external distractions.

ADVERTISEMENT

If something feels off or uncomfortable during the date, don't ignore those feelings. Your intuition is a valuable tool that can guide you towards making the best decisions for yourself.

Recommended articles

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

For ladies: 9 important things to do on a first date

For ladies: 9 important things to do on a first date

How to edit WhatsApp messages after sending

How to edit WhatsApp messages after sending

How to download restricted Telegram videos

How to download restricted Telegram videos

4 common gym injuries & how to prevent them

4 common gym injuries & how to prevent them

5 nasty things that happen when you don't wash bedsheets regularly

5 nasty things that happen when you don't wash bedsheets regularly

The best and worst-dressed men at the 2023 AMVCA

The best and worst-dressed men at the 2023 AMVCA

Weight loss? 5 important things to know before embarking on this journey

Weight loss? 5 important things to know before embarking on this journey

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Hilda Baci

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Hilda Baci

3 proposal tips that men should copy from Njugush

3 proposal tips that men should copy from Njugush

Pulse Sports

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Makena (left) and her mother Esther Passaris

Esther Passaris happy to be grandma, meet her 27-year-old daughter Makena Ngugi

Wedding guests

Wedding guest? Here's what you're not to wear

Happy couple

5 most powerful acts of love you should know

Presenter Ali & his girlfriend Juster Makena expecting their first baby

Presenter Ali & wife Medina expecting their first child