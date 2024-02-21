4 signs you're ready to take a break from dating

When you do decide to return to the dating scene, you’ll be doing so with a healthier, happier perspective.

So, how do you know it's time to hit pause? Here are a few indicators:

1. Dating fatigue

Dating fatigue shows up as feeling more dread than excitement about going on dates.

If you find yourself more often exhausted than excited at the thought of another date, it’s a clear sign your mental well-being could use a break.

Constantly engaging in the search for a partner can lead to anxiety, stress, and even depression, especially when things don’t go as planned.

A break allows you to refocus on yourself, perhaps rekindling passions and hobbies that got pushed to the sidelines. It's about reclaiming your joy and peace, minus the pressure of swiping right or left.

2. Cynicism has started creeping in

Being single, especially after a long time of active dating, can feel daunting.

The fear of loneliness or feeling like you’re not progressing can be overwhelming. You can also begin to doubt the existence of a meaningful connection.

Combat these feelings by creating a solid support system and reminding yourself of the benefits of this break.

Embrace the freedom to explore your interests and desires without the influence of a partner.

3. Your social life has begun to suffer

This can look like neglecting friendships because you're either too busy dating or too down when it doesn't work out.

If the dating game has you feeling isolated and out of touch with the important people in your life, consider a timeout and instead invest in your primary relationships.

A break from dating might just be the reset button you need to come back stronger, more focused, and ready to find not just any love, but the right love.

4. You've lost your sense of self

Your body can also take a toll. Sleepless nights worrying about why they didn’t text back? Skipping meals or overindulging in comfort food post a not-so-great date? These are all signs your physical health is being compromised.

Use this hiatus to get back on track with a balanced diet, regular exercise, and enough sleep – your body will thank you.

You can also keep a journal of your thoughts, feelings, and discoveries during this period. It can provide insights into what you truly seek in a relationship and in life.

Practical steps to take during a break from dating

Delete or disable dating apps: Out of sight, out of mind. This can significantly reduce the temptation to jump back in at the first sign of boredom or loneliness. Invest in yourself: Pick up a new skill, dive back into an old hobby, or simply spend more time doing things that make you happy. Strengthen non-romantic relationships: Reconnect with friends and family. These relationships can provide a fulfilling sense of connection and support. Set personal goals: Focus on personal growth goals that have nothing to do with dating. It could be related to your career, fitness, or personal development.

Before you decide to dive back into the dating pool, ensure you’re doing it for the right reasons.

Are you feeling fulfilled and happy with your personal growth? Do you have a clear idea of what you’re looking for in a partner?

These are positive signs that you’re ready to take on the world of dating again, with a refreshed outlook and a stronger sense of self.