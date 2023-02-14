ADVERTISEMENT
5 ways to spread joy as a single person on Valentine's Day

Oghenerume Progress

Valentine's Day is here and love is so much in the air.

Spreading joy as a single person on Valentine's Day
Spreading joy as a single person on Valentine's Day

So many lovers seem to already have things covered and already know what they will do on that day. If you are single and have no plans but you still want to spread joy, here are five ways to do so on Valentine's Day.

On Valentine's day, a lot of people seem to be occupied with a whole lot and there are others who have low spirits. This is where compliments come in.

When you get to the office, school or your place of business, give someone a self esteem boost by paying them a compliment. It could be something like complimenting their hair, dressing, or shoes. This will definitely make them smile on Valentine's Day.

Another way to spread joy on Valentine's Day is to tag someone to a funny or uplifting post on social media. You can never tell what they might be going through at that minute, but as soon as you come across a post that made you smile, tag someone to it. It can totally make their day.

A lot of people usually want to have Valentine's Day off, so they can spend time with their loved ones. However, some people still have to be at their work place as they do not have this luxury. One way to make them smile is dropping a huge tip when you're served by such people.

Almost everyone loves sweets and this is a good way to spread joy as a single person on Valentine's Day. You could just get a pack of sweets and share it with everyone you come in contact with on Valentine's Day.

Surprise notes are also a great way to share love on Valentine's Day as a single person. A handwritten note that says something kind, encouraging or even a compliment will go a long way to bring joy to someone on Valentine's Day.

How many of these will you try today?

Oghenerume Progress

