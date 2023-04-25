The sports category has moved to a new website.

5 weird things men do when they are in love

Berlinda Entsie

Falling in love is a beautiful thing and even more beautiful when men do.

A happy couple
A happy couple

Love is different for everyone. When you are in love, the first burst of it often takes you over the moon and makes you nervous.

Mostly, women show emotions and display them. Men on the other hand hardly show emotions or even display how they feel when they are in love.

But love is love and you are likely to display it once you find that person and men are no exception.

Obviously, all men are individuals and go about things in different ways, but here are a few weird things he is likely to do if he is in love:

  • Overanalyze your interactions

One of the things you do when you’re in love is to look out for your partner. Some people make it their life’s mission to ensure that their partners do not get into harm’s way.

Therefore, when you discuss with your friends and acquaintances, they will analyze all your statements to look for all the possible meanings.

One of the reasons why they do it is so that you can make amends if your words do not come out right in front of others. Sometimes, this is one of the weird things guys do when they fall in love.

  • Laugh more than expected
One of the weird things guys do when they fall in love is to laugh at their potential partner’s joke, even if the humour is not profound. The reason is that they are in love and hence, everything about their prospective partner is heightened.

Additionally, being in love makes them free and childlike. Therefore, they are likely to laugh at almost everything, which could become excessive.

  • Care more about their appearance

When some people fall in love, their consciousness about their physical appearance takes a U-turn. This means they will be more concerned about how they look because they don’t want to repel their potential partner. Doing this is also one of the weird things guys do when they fall in love.

  • Keen on making crazy sacrifices
One of the weirdest things people do when they fall in love is to make sacrifices that are sometimes beyond certain acceptable limits. A successful relationship thrives on the willingness of both partners to make sacrifices and compromises. However, there is often a healthy limit to this rule.

In some cases, some people go to extreme ends to make sacrifices that put their lives at risk. Additionally, it is one of the weird things guys do when they fall in love and want to impress someone.

  • Ignore red flags

Whenever people say love will make you do crazy things, they are not far from the truth. Some people who fall in love with someone might decide to ignore red flags even when they know it is detrimental to the relationship.

They prefer to prioritize their feelings over some red flags that might ruin the relationship. Even when their loved ones try to enlighten them, they call their bluff because their feelings are all that matter.

Berlinda Entsie

