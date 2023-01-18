6 subtle ways men show love

He checks up on you often

If he calls to ask how your day was, how you’ve been, or whether you’ve eaten, then consider this a sign.

If he also goes the extra mile to ensure you wake up to a ‘good morning beautiful’ text or is genuinely interested in your well-being and day to day to life then sis, you have your answer.

He involves you in his plans

Women love feeling a sense of belonging, exclusivity, and simply feeling as if they are important to the man in their life. So, if he openly talks to you about his daily routine or mentions you in future plans or activities, things look bright for both of you.

He’s always available for you

If he goes out of his way to make time for you whenever you need him then clearly he’s drawn to you as more than a friend.

If the idea of spending time with you excites him then this is a good sign too. It also means he prioritizes you and he always looks forward to seeing you or spending with you again.

He remembers small details about you

He recalls specific details that didn’t seem important to you. He also remembers something funny you said months ago while on a date and knows your favorite food, movie, ice cream, or chocolate. He knows your birth date as well as other important events of people in your life. If this is the case, that means he actively listens to you, and what a turn-on that is.

He willingly offers to take care of you

Chivalry is not dead, if a man likes you then he will likely offer to take care of you in small simple ways like buying groceries, paying for your subscriptions, or getting essential stuff you don’t have at home. If he willingly offers to do some of the things then he really likes you.

He gives you compliments

He never shies away from telling you how beautiful you are or how proud he is of you. A guy who likes you will notice small changes like trimming your hair, making your nails, a change in your scent, and much more.