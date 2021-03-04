In this article, we are going to discuss the 7 weirdest things men say they find attractive in women.

It is quite easy to guess what men generally find attractive in women- a pretty face, nice curves, good manners, and every other thing nice.

While we could go on mentioning the great, endearing attributes that almost every man would be attracted to in a heartbeat, we've also discovered, from research and questioning guys, that there are some weird things that men love about women, things you would never have guessed or imagined.

Some of these things are 'special' personal preferences, and some are a bit common among men... but they are all weird none-the-less.

Below, we list seven weird things men find attractive in women - watch out for number 3 and 4!

For some weird reason, some men like stubborn women.

1. 'Weakness'

Not weakness in the sense of being unable to stand up and speak for yourself, or being spineless but as Francis puts it "I like it when my girl calls me to help her solve riddles, lift stuff or provide answers to things that confuse her. I think it's so cute. Makes me feel like a man"

Everyone loves to have their ego stroked once in a while, right?

2. Applying makeup

From the way men complain about women wasting time with makeup, it's quite strange to discover that some men actually love watching them apply it.

But Obinna really likes. "There's just something fascinating about watching my babe apply make up. I just sit down and watch her do all that stuff. I love it And of course, I love seeing her wear the makeup so gorgeously," he says.

Foundation for a relationship on fleek, maybe?

3. Stubbornness

Okay. This is straight up weird AF. Who loves a stubborn woman, right?

Well, Chibuzor says; "I love stubbornness in a woman... I don't know why, I can't explain it, I just do."

It's probably something to do with knowing a woman can stand her ground, and insist when she needs to.

4. Stretch marks

Never thought the word stretch-mark and attractive would ever be used in the same sentence but some guys actually find stretch marks attractive.

Folarin, 26, tells us that it's something about loving a woman "despite her imperfections."

Fair enough.

5. Wearing glasses

This is quite common and very understandable - women in glasses are usually very good looking.

Why this makes our list is because women who wear glasses sometimes fear they are unattractive because of that.

If only you knew how gorgeous those frames make you look!

6. No make up

"I just like it when she can feel comfortable around me without makeup. I feel she needs to know that with or without makeup, I find her gorgeous" says Ibidapo.

7. Clumsiness

While it is cool to be well-behaved, comported, and calm, quite a number of guys have also shown interest in women with clumsy, goofy sides - those who are not always serious or uptight and can make those crazy faces for selfies.