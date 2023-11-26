The sports category has moved to a new website.

Ladies: 8 reasons you keep ending up in toxic relationships

Amos Robi

One reason for constant toxic relationships is past traumas, whether from childhood or previous relationships, can cast a long shadow on one's romantic choices.

Couple arguing
Couple arguing

In romantic relationships, it's not uncommon for some women to find themselves entangled in toxic dynamics.

While each person's journey is unique, there are common threads that weave through the experiences of those who repeatedly attract toxic partners.

For some women, toxic relationships may mirror patterns they observed or experienced in their early lives.

If they grew up witnessing unhealthy relationship dynamics, they might subconsciously gravitate towards what feels familiar, even if it's detrimental.

Individuals with low self-esteem may find themselves more susceptible to toxic relationships.

They might accept mistreatment as something they deserve or believe that they won't find someone better. Boosting self-worth becomes crucial in breaking this cycle.

Black couples arguing (Pinterest)
Black couples arguing (Pinterest) Pinterest
Past traumas, whether from childhood or previous relationships, can cast a long shadow on one's romantic choices.

Women who haven't fully processed or healed from past wounds may inadvertently seek solace in relationships that echo their unresolved pain.

Some women are drawn to toxic partners under the belief that they can change or 'fix' them.

This misguided optimism often stems from a compassionate nature, but it can lead to prolonged suffering when change doesn't materialize.

The fear of being alone can be a powerful motivator, pushing individuals to tolerate toxic behaviour for the sake of companionship.

Overcoming this fear involves cultivating a healthy relationship with oneself and embracing solitude as an opportunity for personal growth.

Women who struggle with setting clear boundaries may inadvertently attract toxic partners who exploit this vulnerability.

Establishing and maintaining boundaries is crucial for fostering healthy relationships.

Societal expectations and norms can influence relationship choices. Some women may feel pressured to conform to societal ideals, even if it means tolerating toxic behaviour. Challenging these norms and embracing individuality is key to breaking free.

Couple arguing
Couple arguing Pulse Ghana
A quest for external validation can lead women to seek approval from partners who may undermine their self-worth.

Learning to validate oneself and find fulfillment from within is crucial for breaking the cycle.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

