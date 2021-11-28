RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Ben Cyco, Wanjiru Njiru finally married, stunning photos from the couple's wedding

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Meet the Kariukis!

Gospel singer and male stylist Ben Cyco weds longtime girlfriend Wanjiru Njiru [PHOTOS: Ciku Nyawira]
Gospel singer and male stylist Ben Cyco weds longtime girlfriend Wanjiru Njiru [PHOTOS: Ciku Nyawira]

Male Fashion stylist and Gospel artiste Ben Cyco has married his long-time girlfriend and fellow content creator Wanjiru Njiru.

The two tied the knot on Saturday November 27, 2021 in a beautiful ceremony at the Fairview Gardens.

Taking to share the news on their respective social media pages, the two posted captions saying "To forever," and "Best friends forever".

Cyco, in a tender tribute to his sister, added: "We did it Joe."

Here are photos from the white wedding:-

Gospel singer and male stylist Ben Cyco weds longtime girlfriend Wanjiru Njiru [PHOTOS: Ciku Nyawira]
Gospel singer and male stylist Ben Cyco weds longtime girlfriend Wanjiru Njiru [PHOTOS: Ciku Nyawira]
Gospel singer and male stylist Ben Cyco weds longtime girlfriend Wawira Njiru [PHOTOS: Ciku Nyawira]
Gospel singer and male stylist Ben Cyco weds longtime girlfriend Wanjiru Njiru [PHOTOS: Ciku Nyawira]
Gospel singer and male stylist Ben Cyco weds longtime girlfriend Wanjiru Njiru [PHOTOS: Ciku Nyawira]
Gospel singer and male stylist Ben Cyco weds longtime girlfriend Wanjiru Njiru [PHOTOS: Ciku Nyawira]
