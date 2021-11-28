Ben Cyco, Wanjiru Njiru finally married, stunning photos from the couple's wedding

Male Fashion stylist and Gospel artiste Ben Cyco has married his long-time girlfriend and fellow content creator Wanjiru Njiru.
Meet the Kariukis!
The two tied the knot on Saturday November 27, 2021 in a beautiful ceremony at the Fairview Gardens.
Taking to share the news on their respective social media pages, the two posted captions saying "To forever," and "Best friends forever".
Cyco, in a tender tribute to his sister, added: "We did it Joe."
Here are photos from the white wedding:-
