Gospel Singer Ben Cyco remembers Sister One Year after her death

Gospel singer Ben Kariuki aka Ben Cyco, is today (11.05.21) honoring his sister Joy Wairuri on her first death anniversary.
Joy had succumbed to blood cancer in 2020 after going into remission.
“The three of us again, continue resting @_fu.raha_ . Can't believe it's already one year❤. I also pray for comfort and peace to anyone who is going through grief, it's never easy but God comforts and is closer to the broken hearted, May his peace abound❤ @kiirusam,” wrote Ben.
Joy was diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago and had to seek treatment in India.
After undergoing chemotherapy for a few months, she was in remission. However eight months later, the cancer returned.
In support of his sister during this time, Ben went bald as a sign of solidarity.
“My sister has been sick for a while now I think we are talking about 4-5months. It’s been hell, it’s been crazy because of the emotion, there’s something it does to you. She started to have problems with her menses, shed cramp for 2-3 weeks and rapidly lost weight. She started turning white. Her fingernails, her eyes, her lips, her tongue, that’s when we knew something was wrong and rushed her to the hospital and they did a biopsy test and found out she had cancer".
