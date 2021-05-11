Gospel Singer Ben Cyco remembers Sister One Year after her death

Joy had succumbed to blood cancer in 2020 after going into remission.

“The three of us again, continue resting @_fu.raha_ . Can't believe it's already one year❤. I also pray for comfort and peace to anyone who is going through grief, it's never easy but God comforts and is closer to the broken hearted, May his peace abound❤ @kiirusam,” wrote Ben.

Gospel Singer Ben Cyco remembers sister 1 year after her death Pulse Live Kenya

Joy was diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago and had to seek treatment in India.

After undergoing chemotherapy for a few months, she was in remission. However eight months later, the cancer returned.

In support of his sister during this time, Ben went bald as a sign of solidarity.