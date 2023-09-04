Celebs, politicians, grace Citizen TV anchor Ayub Abdikadir's Nikah ceremony [Photos]

The picturesque venue, adorned with vibrant flowers and elegant decorations, set the perfect stage for this momentous occasion.

The Nikah ceremony was a blend of Somali and Kenyan attire, reflecting the rich cultural diversity of the couple, their families and friends.

Ayub Abdikadir, a familiar face on Kenyan television screens, was dashing in an all white kanzu, while his bride, Idil was carefully protected from the glare of the camera.

Photo from Ayub Abdikadir's traditional Nikah ceremony held at Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi on Sunday, September 3, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Notable guests in attendance included prominent figures from Kenya's media industry, as well as friends and family members who traveled from afar to witness this joyous union.

The event was also graced by several fellow Citizen TV colleagues, who came to show their support and celebrate with the couple.

Some of the notable guests included Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro, Linus Kaikai, Trevor Ombija, Hassan Mugambi, Rashid Abdallah, Mashirima Kapombe, Wangeshi Muriuki, Mercy Njeru among many more.

