ADVERTISEMENT
Why Kenyans think Ayub Abdikadir is Citizen TV's next Hussein Mohamed

Amos Robi

The journalist who began his stint at Ebru TV has steadily risen to capture the attention of viewers

Citizen TV journalist Ayub Abdikadir
Citizen TV journalist Ayub Abdikadir

Citizen TV journalist Ayub Abdikadir has been making headlines lately for his impressive interview skills and determination to get to the heart of tough issues.

Many have compared him to the well-known journalist Hussein Mohamed, with some even suggesting that he may surpass Mohamed's success in the field.

During a recent joint media interview with President William Ruto, Abdikadir showed his mettle by asking tough questions and not allowing the president to dodge or deflect. Despite Ruto's efforts to evade the more pointed queries, Abdikadir held his ground and continued to push for answers.

This display of journalistic prowess has not gone unnoticed, with many viewers taking to social media to express their admiration for Abdikadir's skills and tenacity.

Some have even suggested that he would have been the perfect replacement for Waihiga Mwaura, who recently left Citizen TV for the BBC.

Citizen TV journalist Ayub Abdikadir and President William Ruto after the joint media interview on Sunday, May 14
Citizen TV journalist Ayub Abdikadir and President William Ruto after the joint media interview on Sunday, May 14 Citizen TV journalist Ayub Abdikadir and President William Ruto after the joint media interview on Sunday, May 14 Pulse Live Kenya

Abdikadir caught the attention of many during another joint media interview with former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati and Chief Executive Officer, Hussein Marjan.

With well-researched questions, Ayub pressed election officials to answer the all-importation questions, just a month before the much-contested General Election

Abdikadir's rise in the world of Kenyan journalism has been steady and impressive. He started his career as a reporter at Ebru TV before moving to K24 TV and finally poached to Citizen TV, where he has flourished.

Known for his thorough research and keen attention to detail, Abdikadir has quickly become a favourite for many.

Citizen TV reporter Ayub Abdikadir
Citizen TV reporter Ayub Abdikadir Citizen TV reporter Ayub Abdikadir Pulse Live Kenya

Here are some of the reactions after Abdikadir's recent interview:

Stephen Mutoro I wish Kenya had more of this probing journalists like Ayub Abdikadir - complete with the courage and confidence of professionally telling President William Ruto - "Hang on/wait Mr President (please answer my question)" ...

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐀𝐒𝐇 Ayub Abdikadir definitely deserves a standing ovation for his exceptional preparation, in-depth research, and thoughtful questions during his interview with President William Ruto

David Osiany, HSC This here is my protégé. This here is my younger brother. This here is my choice of Waihiga’s replacement. This here is Ayub Abdikadir. The future of Kenya’s journalism is secure.

Mukuru News Citizen TV reporter Ayub Abdikadir should be celebrated for asking questions that many Kenyans would love to ask President William Ruto face to face. Another Hussein Mohammed in making. Good Job Sir!

Omwamba I am not a prophet but Watching President William Ruto's interview, I can tell you for free that Ayub Abdikadir has a bright future. Citizen Tv might lose him to either the government or BBC very soon!

