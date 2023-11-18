The sports category has moved to a new website.

20 best photos from Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi & Woman Rep Betty Maina's ruracio

Denis Mwangi

Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi and Murang'a Woman Representative Betty Maina sealed their union in grand traditional wedding

Best photos from Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi and Woman Rep Betty Maina's ruracio

Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi and Murang'a Woman Representative Betty Maina exchanged vows in a vibrant traditional wedding ceremony (Ruracio) held on Saturday, November 18.

The event, marked by cultural significance and attended by political heavyweights, became a celebration of love, unity, and cultural heritage.

The ceremony, held in a picturesque setting, attracted a distinguished guest list, with President William Ruto gracing the occasion.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua took on the role of Chief dowry negotiator, adding a traditional touch to the proceedings.

Among the notable guests were various governors, senators, and MPs, creating a lively atmosphere filled with congratulations and well-wishes.

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi, and Langata MP Phelix Odiwuor (Jalang'o) were among the MPs in attendance, adding a touch of parliamentary flair to the festivities.

The political spectrum was well-represented, with Mumias East MP Peter Salasya, Mwala MP Vincent Musyoka, and South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro gracing the event alongside other leaders.

The diverse gathering highlighted the bipartisan nature of the celebration, as politicians from different affiliations came together to honor the union of Wamumbi and Maina.

The Ruracio ceremony, a significant cultural practice in the Kikuyu community, involved traditional rituals and negotiations, symbolizing the joining of two families.

The colorful event showcased the couple's commitment not only to each other but also to their cultural heritage.

As the festivities unfolded, the joyous occasion provided a platform for political figures to set aside their differences and join in the celebration of love.

The unity displayed at the Ruracio reflected the belief that, beyond political affiliations, moments of joy and union are shared experiences that transcend the political arena.

