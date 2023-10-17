When Karen Nyamu almost became Miss Kenya while in law school

Nyamu mentioned that she was scouted for the Miss Kenya beauty contest due to her physical attributes, and many believed she would become the winner that year.

"When in Law school I was scouted for Miss Kenya beauty contest. Because of my height and bust waist hips coordinates, Chris Kirwa and team were convinced they had found that year’s winner," Nyamu wrote.

Despite all the hype and preparation, Karen Nyamu enrolled in modeling lessons, where she learned the art of walking and controlling her lower body movements.

However, her dreams of pursuing a career in modeling were abruptly shattered when her father intervened. He presented her with a difficult choice: continue with her law studies or pursue modeling.

In the end, Nyamu had no choice but to prioritise her law studies, and she humorously noted that this is how her modeling aspirations came to a halt.

Chris Kirwa commented that while Nyamu's dad may have won the argument at the time, they could have also emerged victorious in the modeling contest had they proceeded with their plans.

Social media reactions

nyar_obiero If I remember I did a whole A1 certificate ya German language nikapata family ya aupair program dad akakataa kulipia agency fees Ati wazungu ni racists watamtesea mtoto.

jey_jey_closet Nonsense is not that bad 😂and probably you wouldn't have met the love of your life.

hannahkamau54 😂😂😂😂bt ata walking style yako inakaanga tu ya model.

_m.wihak.i Ati mboka ikazima.

tashleytugi How tall are you miss.

Nyamu's education background

Karen Nyamu is a practicing advocate of the High Court and an alumna of the University of Nairobi, where she pursued her studies in law.

Nyamu's political career

Karen Nyamu entered the political arena in 2013, marking the beginning of her public service journey.

During this year, she pursued the position of Member of the County Assembly (MCA) in Nairobi County, running on the ticket of TNA (The National Alliance).

With her determination and commitment, Nyamu secured victory and took on the role of leading the Nairobi County Assembly’s Committee on Education and Social Services.

This was a pivotal period in her career, allowing her to initiate various projects aimed at enhancing the quality of education in the county and improving social services.

As her political career progressed, Karen Nyamu embraced new opportunities. In 2017, she decided to run for the position of Woman Representative for Nairobi County, this time under the banner of the Jubilee Party.

While the election was closely contested, Nyamu came in second place. Even though she didn't secure the seat, her journey in politics had already earned her significant recognition.