Can you stomach rejection? 8 tips to help when she says 'No' to you

I've found that eating food can teach us some valuable lessons on the process of wooing a girl, and like the stomach, you also have to digest the outcomes.

Here are eight ways that can be resourceful for when you have to stomach a rejection.

1. Change your diet

Sometimes rejection may be a good opportunity to rethink what kind of partner you'd like to be with.

You might have been wrong about the ideal person for you. You are not an artist but head back to the drawing board and try to paint again.

2. Change your eating time and manner

Are you one of those people who doesn't follow the stipulated times of having meals? Well, this is for you.

She flashed the outright no, to your face, because your timing was wanting. You could have assumed you're an egg by being overly insistent on getting laid or your inability to use cutlery was why she wasn’t cut out for the below par pick up lines you used. Up your table manners - for example, how you behave and the time you choose to shoot your shot.

3. Let it digest

The rejection will hurt almost as much as gobbling down hot potatoes, but eventually it will hit you that it was better off. You will obviously struggle with coming to terms with the realization. But for god’s sake let the rejection sink in!

4. Eating place

This means where you have been searching for your perfect match. It is like eating at a certain eatery then you end up having a gut upset. In this light, the dating app has been tempting you to swipe right only to be left disappointed. You’ve been camping on a rocky social media platform, scouting for this guy who ends up knocking you down. Change the place as you would from a Kibandaski which got you sick to a restaurant. If your challenge is many rejections from prospects online then consider doing more face-to-face meetups.

5. Fast

Take a sabbatical leave from exploits on the whole quest for love scene. Strive to be at peace with yourself by treating yourself. The rejection was a warning that your rate of shooting shots was draining you and it was high time you fasted before getting back out there.

6. Pray

You were looking for a prayer partner right? She probably turned down your advances since you had not asked for consent from the Father above. Don’t you pray before eating? Why shouldn’t you ask for divine intervention since a good partner comes from heaven?

7. Price matters

Expensive food will not sit well with the greens accustomed to chairing your stomach meetings. The girl probably had standards that bamboozled your sorry self. Your peanuts would not sate her ever ballooning appetite. As you budget for food every month, also consider going for girls within your pocket's reach.

8. Know how to cook