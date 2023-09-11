The AI was prompted to give a poem, a Kenyan song recommendation and include emojis for the responses.

💕 "Hey babe, I promise I still adore spending time with you! 🌟 Life's been a bit hectic lately, but how about we make plans for a special date night soon? 🌹🕺💃

I recommend the song 'Sura Yako' by Sauti Sol. It's such a catchy and romantic Kenyan song. Let's groove to it and make our date night memorable! 💃🕺🎶 Love you! 😘❤️"

A heartfelt poem in response to her concerns

🌹 "My love, your doubts weigh heavy on my heart, I promise, it's been tearing me apart. Life's chaotic dance, it's true, has led us astray, But your happiness remains my guiding ray.

I'll paint the night with stars, just like before, In your eyes, my devotion, you'll see it once more. Your smile, my dear, is all I long to see, In your arms, forever, where I want to be.

Let's write a new chapter, love, you and I, With undivided attention, reaching for the sky. I'll cherish every moment, every glance, every touch, Our love's the greatest treasure, it means so much.

Believe me, my darling, my heart's forever true, I'll show you the love that's meant only for you. So let's rekindle our flame, and once again soar, In your love, I find everything I adore. 💕🌟"

Suggestions to reassure your girlfriend she is loved

Quality Time Together: "How about we set aside a specific day each week or month just for us? No distractions, just quality time together." Open Communication: "I want you to know that you can always talk to me about your feelings, even if they're doubts or insecurities. We're a team, and I'm here to listen and support you." Random Acts of Affection: "I'll make a conscious effort to surprise you with random acts of love and affection, just to remind you of how much you mean to me." Setting Relationship Goals: "Let's set some goals together for our relationship. What are some things we both want to achieve together? It could be anything from travel plans to personal growth." Planning Special Dates: "I'll take charge of planning some special dates for us to enjoy together. Is there a particular activity or place you've been wanting to visit?" Reaffirming Words: "I'll make sure to regularly remind you how much I love and appreciate you, not just through actions but also with my words." Surprise Messages: "How about I send you surprise love notes or messages throughout the day, just to brighten your moments and make you feel special?" Understanding Boundaries: "Let's discuss and set clear boundaries that make you feel comfortable and secure in our relationship. Your feelings and comfort are a top priority for me." Shared Future Plans: "I want you to know that I see a beautiful future with you. What are your dreams and aspirations, and how can we work together to make them a reality?" Affectionate Gestures: "I'll make it a point to be more affectionate, with hugs, kisses, and cuddles, to create that warm and loving atmosphere we both deserve."