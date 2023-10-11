The sports category has moved to a new website.

CS Tuya's suit against ex-MCA cracks open 7-year relationship

Denis Mwangi

Environment CS Soipan Tuya sues ex-husband Stephen Saibulu for children's monthly upkeep

Environment Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya is accusing her ex-husband, Stephen Saibulu, a former MCA in Narok of physical and emotional abuse.

Through Daniel Ondabu and Company Advocates, CS Tuya has also taken her ex-husband to court over the custody of their two children and is requesting protection for herself and her domestic workers.

"Owing to the abusive and erratic nature of the Respondent, the Plaintiff/Applicant, their children, and the applicant's domestic workers have been living in mortal fear for their lives,” the court documents read.

The CS is also seeking financial support to ensure the well-being and education of her children.

In her plea, she has requested a sum of Sh425,000 to cater to various essential needs.

This includes half of the required school fees for the children, amounting to Sh225,000.

Additionally, she is seeking Sh100,000 to fulfil the children's monthly entertainment needs.

Moreover, she has urged the court to grant an extra Sh100,000 to cover the expenses of raising and providing for the children.

According to the court documents, the two lived together from the end of 2013 to sometime in 2020 when Stephen moved back to his wife's house.

She said that during the time they lived together, the CS was the sole breadwinner, accusing the defendant of neglecting his responsibilities.

The CS also claimed that as late as December 2022, the defendant had also expressed his doubts over the children's paternity and insulted her.

She further said that the defendant had adopted a casual approach to the financial needs of the children in terms of school fees, clothing and other basic needs.

