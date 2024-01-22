The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Don't date unless you know these 10 things about your partner

Denis Mwangi

Dating rules: 10 things you must know about your partner before committing

Couple at a table during a romantic dinner [Image: Gustavo Fring]
Couple at a table during a romantic dinner [Image: Gustavo Fring]

Entering a relationship is like navigating uncharted waters; exciting, yet filled with the unknown.

In this digital age, where relationships often blossom online before transitioning into the real world, understanding the core aspects of your potential partner is crucial.

This comprehensive guide aims to enlighten you on the essential things to know about someone before deepening your romantic ties, ensuring a more informed and meaningful connection.

A couple hanging out
A couple hanging out A couple hanging out Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Communication Style and Expectations

Communication is the bedrock of any relationship. It's vital to understand how your potential partner communicates.

Do they prefer talking over texts, calls, or face-to-face interactions? Also, gauge their emotional intelligence – can they express their feelings clearly and respectfully?

Assessing their communication preferences and skills can prevent misunderstandings and foster a healthier relationship.

Relationship History

ADVERTISEMENT

While delving into someone's past can be sensitive, understanding their relationship history offers insights into their patterns and behaviors in partnerships.

It's not about the number of relationships they've had, but more about what they've learned from them. Are there unresolved issues or patterns that could impact your relationship?

Career and Life Goals

Aligning your life and career aspirations is crucial for long-term compatibility. Understanding their ambitions, career goals, and lifestyle choices helps in determining if your futures can align seamlessly.

It's not about having identical goals, but rather complementary ones that can coexist harmoniously.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 5 healthy boundaries every relationship needs this season

Values and Beliefs

Core values and beliefs shape a person's decisions and lifestyle. Discuss topics like religion, politics, and ethics early on.

This understanding promotes respect and tolerance for each other's views and practices, a critical component of a successful relationship.

Financial Attitudes

ADVERTISEMENT

Money can be a contentious issue in relationships. Understanding your partner’s financial mindset, spending habits, and future financial goals is essential.

Are they savers or spenders? Do they have substantial debt? Having a clear picture of their financial attitudes helps in planning a future together.

Couple at a table during a romantic dinner [Image: Gustavo Fring]
Couple at a table during a romantic dinner [Image: Gustavo Fring] Couple at a table during a romantic dinner [Image: Gustavo Fring] Pulse Live Kenya

Family and Friends

Observing someone's relationship with their family and friends can provide valuable insights into their character and values.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also prepares you for the dynamics you might encounter when you become a part of their social and family circle.

Conflict Resolution Skills

No relationship is devoid of conflict. Understanding how your partner handles disagreements and resolves conflicts is pivotal.

Do they approach problems constructively, or do they avoid confrontation? A person's conflict resolution style can significantly impact the health of your relationship.

Personal Habits and Lifestyle

ADVERTISEMENT

Compatibility in daily habits and lifestyle choices can influence relationship satisfaction. Consider their living habits, hobbies, and social life.

Are they tidy or messy? Introverted or extroverted? These aspects play a significant role in your day-to-day life together.

Health and Wellness Practices

Understanding your partner's approach to health and wellness is important, especially if you plan to build a life together.

This includes their views on nutrition, exercise, mental health, and medical care.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expectations from the Relationship

Finally, it's crucial to understand what both of you expect from the relationship. Are you looking for something casual, or are you both aiming for a long-term, committed partnership?

Having this conversation early can save heartache and confusion down the line.

A couple hanging out
A couple hanging out A couple hanging out Pulse Live Kenya

Entering into a relationship is a significant step, and having a comprehensive understanding of your potential partner is key to building a strong, lasting bond.

ADVERTISEMENT

These aspects provide a foundation for you to explore and understand each other deeply, leading to a more fulfilling and harmonious partnership. Remember, the essence of a great relationship lies not in finding the perfect person but in learning to see an imperfect person perfectly.

Recommended articles

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Don't date unless you know these 10 things about your partner

Don't date unless you know these 10 things about your partner

The 5 love languages of bedroom intimacy

The 5 love languages of bedroom intimacy

10 game-changing tips for a radiant fitness experience

10 game-changing tips for a radiant fitness experience

Babu Owino’s tips on choosing a partner & enjoying marriage

Babu Owino’s tips on choosing a partner & enjoying marriage

Wanderlust founder speaks on being in a sexless marriage & the red flags

Wanderlust founder speaks on being in a sexless marriage & the red flags

10 reasons young people are developing stroke

10 reasons young people are developing stroke

Mercy Kyallo introduces her hubby, new 4-bedroom home & talks about secret engagement

Mercy Kyallo introduces her hubby, new 4-bedroom home & talks about secret engagement

7 best herbs for a relaxing bath

7 best herbs for a relaxing bath

5 unusual symptoms of gonorrhea you should know about

5 unusual symptoms of gonorrhea you should know about

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Happy couple

Charmed or conned? 12 weird reasons Nairobi women can't resist Naija brodas

How to orgasm without penetration [essence]

Non-penetrative orgasms: 5 ways women experience orgasms without penetration

Common mistakes married couples make [Image: Danie James]

4 common mistakes newly married women make

4 questions to ignore

Ladies, ignore these 4 questions if you're looking for a serious relationship