Don't date unless you know these 10 things about your partner

In this digital age, where relationships often blossom online before transitioning into the real world, understanding the core aspects of your potential partner is crucial.

This comprehensive guide aims to enlighten you on the essential things to know about someone before deepening your romantic ties, ensuring a more informed and meaningful connection.

A couple hanging out Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Communication Style and Expectations

Communication is the bedrock of any relationship. It's vital to understand how your potential partner communicates.

Do they prefer talking over texts, calls, or face-to-face interactions? Also, gauge their emotional intelligence – can they express their feelings clearly and respectfully?

Assessing their communication preferences and skills can prevent misunderstandings and foster a healthier relationship.

Relationship History

ADVERTISEMENT

While delving into someone's past can be sensitive, understanding their relationship history offers insights into their patterns and behaviors in partnerships.

It's not about the number of relationships they've had, but more about what they've learned from them. Are there unresolved issues or patterns that could impact your relationship?

Career and Life Goals

Aligning your life and career aspirations is crucial for long-term compatibility. Understanding their ambitions, career goals, and lifestyle choices helps in determining if your futures can align seamlessly.

It's not about having identical goals, but rather complementary ones that can coexist harmoniously.

ADVERTISEMENT

Values and Beliefs

Core values and beliefs shape a person's decisions and lifestyle. Discuss topics like religion, politics, and ethics early on.

This understanding promotes respect and tolerance for each other's views and practices, a critical component of a successful relationship.

Financial Attitudes

ADVERTISEMENT

Money can be a contentious issue in relationships. Understanding your partner’s financial mindset, spending habits, and future financial goals is essential.

Are they savers or spenders? Do they have substantial debt? Having a clear picture of their financial attitudes helps in planning a future together.

Couple at a table during a romantic dinner [Image: Gustavo Fring] Pulse Live Kenya

Family and Friends

Observing someone's relationship with their family and friends can provide valuable insights into their character and values.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also prepares you for the dynamics you might encounter when you become a part of their social and family circle.

Conflict Resolution Skills

No relationship is devoid of conflict. Understanding how your partner handles disagreements and resolves conflicts is pivotal.

Do they approach problems constructively, or do they avoid confrontation? A person's conflict resolution style can significantly impact the health of your relationship.

Personal Habits and Lifestyle

ADVERTISEMENT

Compatibility in daily habits and lifestyle choices can influence relationship satisfaction. Consider their living habits, hobbies, and social life.

Are they tidy or messy? Introverted or extroverted? These aspects play a significant role in your day-to-day life together.

Health and Wellness Practices

Understanding your partner's approach to health and wellness is important, especially if you plan to build a life together.

This includes their views on nutrition, exercise, mental health, and medical care.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expectations from the Relationship

Finally, it's crucial to understand what both of you expect from the relationship. Are you looking for something casual, or are you both aiming for a long-term, committed partnership?

Having this conversation early can save heartache and confusion down the line.

A couple hanging out Pulse Live Kenya

Entering into a relationship is a significant step, and having a comprehensive understanding of your potential partner is key to building a strong, lasting bond.

ADVERTISEMENT