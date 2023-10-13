How to date like a pro in Nairobi

'Nairobi is one big bedroom' is a metaphorical expression suggesting that many people in Nairobi have intermingling romantic or intimate connections. But, like many generalisations, it doesn't represent everyone's experience.

Here’s how to navigate the complicated dating scene in Kenya’s capital.

Define your boundaries

It's essential to set clear boundaries and communicate them openly when entering the dating scene. This ensures that both you and your potential partner have aligned expectations.

Quality over quantity

Instead of focusing on the number of potential partners, prioritise the quality of connections. Look for shared values, interests, and genuine compatibility.

Trust your instincts

Always trust your gut feeling. If a situation or individual doesn't feel right, it's okay to walk away and prioritise your well-being.

Engage in group activities

Consider joining clubs, organisations, or community events. This allows you to meet new people in a relaxed setting, reducing the pressure associated with traditional dating.

Seek recommendations

Ask friends or family to introduce you to potential partners. Often, those close to you have a good sense of who might be a suitable match.

Online dating with caution

If you choose to explore online dating, be selective about the platforms you use. Always prioritise safety, inform someone about your whereabouts, and meet in public places.

Embrace independence

Being single in Nairobi (or anywhere) can be a beautiful journey of self-discovery. Engage in activities that enrich your life and broaden your horizons. You don’t want to be desperate to be in a relationship as you may end up falling for a scammer.

Challenge stereotypes

Generalised notions about dating in any city can be limiting. Remember, everyone's experience is unique. Choose to define your narrative instead of letting colloquialisms dictate your choices.

Seek counseling if needed

If past experiences or societal pressures make dating daunting, consider seeking counseling. A professional can offer guidance and coping strategies.

While Nairobi's lively dating scene might be the talk of many, it's crucial to remember that every individual's journey is distinct.

By approaching dating with clarity, self-awareness, and a dash of adventurous spirit, you can find connections that resonate with your core values, leaving the myths and stereotypes behind.