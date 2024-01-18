Ladies, ignore these 4 questions if you're looking for a serious relationship

1. What do you look for in a guy?

Instead of openly discussing your preferences, consider observing his actions and behavior.

Some individuals may ask this question to tailor their persona to fit your criteria temporarily so they can get what they want from you.

ADVERTISEMENT

Allow him to be genuine, and pay attention to any red flags that may arise naturally. Silent observation can reveal more about his true character.

2. Can you tell me about yourself?

Encourage him to discover who you are through genuine interaction. A person genuinely interested in you won't need to ask for a summary but will invest time and effort to understand you better.

Maintaining an air of mystery can make the relationship more intriguing and encourage him to put in the necessary work to get to know you.

3. Do you live alone?

ADVERTISEMENT

Be cautious about sharing personal details, especially with someone you've recently met.

Some individuals may inquire about your living arrangements with ulterior motives. It's prudent to withhold such information until you assess their intentions and trustworthiness.

This ensures that your privacy and well-being are prioritized in the early stages of the relationship.

4. How old are you?

When a guy asks about your age, it's often about figuring out how young or old you are and adjusting the level of respect accordingly.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, a person with genuine intentions won't be overly concerned about your age right away. If he's sticking around, he'll find out eventually.

The focus should be on getting to know each other and building a connection, rather than making premature judgments based on age.

Keep the conversation centered on shared interests and values rather than putting too much emphasis on a number.