EXCLUSIVE: Akothee speaks on postponed graduation, 2nd wedding in Switzerland

Lynet Okumu

After the date passed for her announced Switzerland wedding, this Pulse writer reached out to Akothee to find out her response to questions from fans on whether it happened or not.

Kenyan businesswoman and singer Akothee
Kenyan businesswoman and singer Akothee

Renowned musician and businesswoman, Akothee, popularly known as Madam Boss, has surprised her fans with an update on her highly anticipated Switzerland wedding, to husband Denis Schweizer.

Fans had been looking forward to the destination wedding as a follow-up to the fanfare event she hosted at the Windsor in April.

The second ceremony, originally planned for July 10, did not take place as expected. Akothee, true to her nature, always goes above and beyond to make things extraordinary.

She never misses an opportunity to share her remarkable experiences with her social media followers.

Kenyan businesswoman and singer Akothee
Kenyan businesswoman and singer Akothee

In an exclusive conversation with Pulse Live Kenya on July 15, Akothee had a rather dismissive response concerning her Switzerland wedding.

The mother of five insisted that the wedding holds personal significance for her and her husband, and is not a matter of public entertainment.

She questioned why her fans and followers are fixated on her wedding plans instead of showing interest in her upcoming graduation which has been postponed from August to December 2023.

Additionally, Akothee jokingly dismissed the inquiry saying that she and her husband got divorced on April 11, a day after their wedding in Kenya.

"The wedding is for me & my husband, for them it's entertainment. Let them keep watching the grand royal wedding on YouTube.

"Why are they not asking about my graduation which was to happen on August 4th and now will only happen in December? Tell them we divorced on the 11th of April and there will be no wedding," she added.

Akothee and her husband Omosh
Akothee and her husband Omosh
Akothee tied the knot with Schweizer in a lavish ceremony on April 10 at the luxurious Windsor Golf Hotel along Kiambu Road.

Kenyan businesswoman and singer Akothee
Kenyan businesswoman and singer Akothee

Through social media, she had expressed the desire to have a second wedding with her entire bridal team in Switzerland on July 10.

“Allow me to introduce you to The Royal Bridal Party gang, our super gang heading to Switzerland for July 10, 2023, Esther Weds Denis. The whole of this year I am getting married start your planning next year,” she announced in April.

Kenyan businesswoman and singer Akothee
Kenyan businesswoman and singer Akothee

As fans eagerly await further updates, it seems that Akothee's second wedding will remain a mystery, leaving her supporters to continue speculating whether it did happen or not.

Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle & health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

