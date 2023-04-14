Singer Akothee's Biography: Career, personal life, net worth

Early life & education

Esther Akoth Kokeyo, also known as Akothee, was born on April 8, 1983, to a father who was an administrator and a mother who was a politician in Kisumu County. However, she grew up in Migori County where her parents lived.

While Akothee did attend Nyabisawa Girls, it is alleged that she dropped out of school and eloped to get married at the age of 14.

After some time, Akothee returned to her studies, and in 2004, she took the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination at Wasio Mixed Secondary School.

Akothee's career

Prior to achieving success in the music and tourism industries, Akothee had pursued various occupations, including selling Omena and working as a taxi driver in Mombasa.

At present, Akothee is a thriving artist who has created several popular songs. In addition, she is a prosperous businessperson who is the owner of Akothee Safaris, a firm that specializes in tours and travel services.

Akothee, in addition, established a philanthropic organization known as the Akothee Foundation.

Akothee ventured into the music industry in 2008 and has since released numerous songs both as a solo artist and in collaboration with other musicians. Akothee has a hit song with Diamond Platnumz dubbed 'Sweet Love' and another one dubbed 'Give it to me' featuring Flavour of Nigeria.

Akothee's personal life

Akothee has entered into matrimony on seven different occasions throughout her life. She is a mother to three daughters and two sons.

In 2006, Akothee's first husband left her with their three daughters after he became wealthy.

Akothee, who is known for her controversial love life, tied the knot with her Caucasian partner, Denis Schweizer, also known as Mr Omosh, on April 10 in a grand wedding ceremony attended by notable government officials and celebrities.

Akothee's net worth

Akothee's net worth is estimated to be Sh1.3 billion, and the majority of her wealth is said to have been generated from her travel agency.