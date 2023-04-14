The sports category has moved to a new website.

Singer Akothee's Biography: Career, personal life, net worth

Fabian Simiyu

Akothee is a mother and business lady based in Kenya

Singer Akothee

Akothee, who resides in Kenya, is both a songstress and entrepreneur who runs her own businesses. Additionally, she possesses skills in the art of dancing.

Esther Akoth Kokeyo, also known as Akothee, was born on April 8, 1983, to a father who was an administrator and a mother who was a politician in Kisumu County. However, she grew up in Migori County where her parents lived.

While Akothee did attend Nyabisawa Girls, it is alleged that she dropped out of school and eloped to get married at the age of 14.

After some time, Akothee returned to her studies, and in 2004, she took the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination at Wasio Mixed Secondary School.

Singer Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

Prior to achieving success in the music and tourism industries, Akothee had pursued various occupations, including selling Omena and working as a taxi driver in Mombasa.

At present, Akothee is a thriving artist who has created several popular songs. In addition, she is a prosperous businessperson who is the owner of Akothee Safaris, a firm that specializes in tours and travel services.

Akothee, in addition, established a philanthropic organization known as the Akothee Foundation.

Akothee ventured into the music industry in 2008 and has since released numerous songs both as a solo artist and in collaboration with other musicians. Akothee has a hit song with Diamond Platnumz dubbed 'Sweet Love' and another one dubbed 'Give it to me' featuring Flavour of Nigeria.

Singer Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

Akothee has entered into matrimony on seven different occasions throughout her life. She is a mother to three daughters and two sons.

In 2006, Akothee's first husband left her with their three daughters after he became wealthy.

Akothee, who is known for her controversial love life, tied the knot with her Caucasian partner, Denis Schweizer, also known as Mr Omosh, on April 10 in a grand wedding ceremony attended by notable government officials and celebrities.

Akothee and her husband Mr Omosh Pulse Live Kenya

Akothee's net worth is estimated to be Sh1.3 billion, and the majority of her wealth is said to have been generated from her travel agency.

Akothee primarily resides in her expansive house located in Rongo. She also possesses an opulent property in Mombasa. Additionally, the mother of five has invested in real estate in France and Switzerland.

Fabian Simiyu
